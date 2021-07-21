Melbourne
Man breaking cookie
Photograph: Supplied/Thicc Cookies

You can get chunky, chewy 1kg cookies delivered during lockdown

Thicc Cookies is now delivering its chunky, New York-style cookies all over the country

By
Divya Venkataraman
Brace yourself to lift with your knees: there's a one-kilo cookie in town, and it's created by the patissier behind Sydney's much-hyped Banksia Bakehouse (home of what our Time Out Sydney team christened the 'cramington', a croissant-lamington hybrid). 

The chocolate-chip stuffed marvel is soft and fudgy inside, with the right amount of chunk (a lot) – and it'll set you back $40. For the choccy spread fiends, there's also a one-kilo Nutella version for $50. These dense cookies come in a foil tray ready to pop into the oven, and there's even a mouthwatering YouTube video showing you how to ensure the cookies come out perfectly hot and gooey. 

The big bikkies are the work of Thicc Cookies – a Sydney brand run by Chris Sheldrick that specialises in New-York style cookies – that is, soft and hefty. The brand makes lots of other flavours too, from Lotus Biscoff to Caramilk, s'mores, peanut butter and more ($7 each). The cookies stay fresh for around a week, but you can freeze them for up to three months and your future self will thank you. 

Alongside the Thicc Cookies brand sits Sheldrick's other venture, Bigg Brownies: think dense brownies in a range of flavours, from triple chocolate to mint to matcha ($7-$8 each). Looking for an extreme version? Grab a massive slab of pimped-out brownie topped with treats like Maltesers, Oreo cookies, Tim Tams and more for $60. 

Get your generously-sized lockdown cookie and brownie fix without having to leave your home or get the kitchen messy. Thicc Cookies and Bigg Brownies deliver Australia-wide. 

Sweet tooth tingling? Check out the best desserts you can get delivered to your door.

