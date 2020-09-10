You can now get your first aid certificate completely online

For the first time, you can now do a first aid course completely online, learning life-saving skills from your own lounge room.

St John Ambulance has launched the online course, which covers everything from injury treatment to CPR. People with cardiac arrest who receive CPR from a non-medical professional have triple the survival rate as those who don't get CPR while waiting for an ambulance, so the skill is an extremely important one for everyone who can to learn.

The online first aid course takes four hours, and every course is taught via video-conferencing by an experienced first aid trainer. Or if you only want to learn CPR and you don't need the entire first aid course, you can take a shorter one-and-a-half-hour course dedicated only to CPR.

Before the course, each participant will receive a training kit, including a trainer epi-pen, bandages, mannikin and trainer inhaler. Participants can keep these things for ongoing practice after the course is over. The online course it $295, including all of the physical practice equipment. The CPR-only online course is $95.

You can book via the St John Ambulance website or by calling 1300 360 455.

Staying in? Here are some other things you can do online right now.