Interior gaol block at Old Melbourne Gaol
You can now play Cluedo at the Old Melbourne Gaol

Bring the board game to life with this world-first experience

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo
If being in lockdown for months has taught us anything, it’s that people love a conspiracy. Now, Melburnians can put their sleuthing skills to the test.

For a limited time, the Old Melbourne Gaol is hosting a real-life game of Cluedo which gets visitors to explore the venue and investigate a story using QR codes and physical evidence. You’ll study the alibis of criminals, scan weapons for DNA and hopefully catch the culprit.

Cluedo at Old Melbourne Gaol
Ready to immerse yourself in a good old-fashioned game of whodunnit? The Cluedo booklet is $5, in addition to the general admission cost $30 per adult or $17 per child. The game runs from 10am to 5m Wednesday to Sundays. Learn more at Old Melbourne Gaol's website.

Galleries are reopening in Melbourne and here’s what they’re showing.

