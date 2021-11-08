You can now play Cluedo at the Old Melbourne Gaol

If being in lockdown for months has taught us anything, it’s that people love a conspiracy. Now, Melburnians can put their sleuthing skills to the test.

For a limited time, the Old Melbourne Gaol is hosting a real-life game of Cluedo which gets visitors to explore the venue and investigate a story using QR codes and physical evidence. You’ll study the alibis of criminals, scan weapons for DNA and hopefully catch the culprit.

Photograph: James Thomas/Supplied

Ready to immerse yourself in a good old-fashioned game of whodunnit? The Cluedo booklet is $5, in addition to the general admission cost $30 per adult or $17 per child. The game runs from 10am to 5m Wednesday to Sundays. Learn more at Old Melbourne Gaol's website.