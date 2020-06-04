Art in Melbourne: when are galleries reopening and what exhibitions can I see?

The NGV (International and the Ian Potter Centre)

The grandaddy galleries of Melbourne will be reopening fully on Saturday, June 27. Expect (free) timed tickets, queue management, limits of how many people can be in each space and lots and lots of hand sanitiser. In addition to the gallery’s sizeable permanent collection, guests will be available to see Collecting Comme, Japanese Modernism, Liquid Light: 500 Years of Venetian Glass and the 2019 architecture commission at the NGV International, as well as Top Arts 2020 at the Ian Potter Centre.



Bendigo Art Gallery

Combine your desire for travel and art in one go. Bendigo Art Gallery will reopen on Saturday, June 6. Hand sanitiser is available in the foyer and guests will be monitored throughout the gallery to ensure physical distancing. Exhibitions on show include Bessie Davidson and Sally Smart: two artists and the Parisian avant-garde and Ross Taylor: Field Notes.

Flinders Lane Gallery

You can return to Flinders Lane Gallery from Tuesday, June 9 but distancing protocols will be in place. Visitors will be able to view the gallery’s annual showcase of new talent, Exploration 20 until June 13, then Dion Horstmans: Full Circle and Richard Blackwell: Labyrinth from June 16.