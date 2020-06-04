Art in Melbourne: when are galleries reopening and what exhibitions can I see?
Not all Melbourne galleries are opening immediately, and all of them will have restrictions in place
Real, actual, in-the-flesh art is allowed again in Victoria! The state government has announced that as of June 1, galleries are allowed to reopen with a maximum of 20 people per space and an allowance of four square metres per person.
But just because they can reopen on June 1 doesn’t mean they will. We’ve done the work for you though so you can see exactly when Melbourne (and Victoria’s) top galleries are reopening – and exactly what will be showing when you go.
Recommended: the ten NGV artworks every Melburnian should know.
The NGV (International and the Ian Potter Centre)
The grandaddy galleries of Melbourne will be reopening fully on Saturday, June 27. Expect (free) timed tickets, queue management, limits of how many people can be in each space and lots and lots of hand sanitiser. In addition to the gallery’s sizeable permanent collection, guests will be available to see Collecting Comme, Japanese Modernism, Liquid Light: 500 Years of Venetian Glass and the 2019 architecture commission at the NGV International, as well as Top Arts 2020 at the Ian Potter Centre.
Bendigo Art Gallery
Combine your desire for travel and art in one go. Bendigo Art Gallery will reopen on Saturday, June 6. Hand sanitiser is available in the foyer and guests will be monitored throughout the gallery to ensure physical distancing. Exhibitions on show include Bessie Davidson and Sally Smart: two artists and the Parisian avant-garde and Ross Taylor: Field Notes.
Flinders Lane Gallery
You can return to Flinders Lane Gallery from Tuesday, June 9 but distancing protocols will be in place. Visitors will be able to view the gallery’s annual showcase of new talent, Exploration 20 until June 13, then Dion Horstmans: Full Circle and Richard Blackwell: Labyrinth from June 16.
ACCA
Alas, the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art will not reopen until September BUT in the meantime there will be digital exhibitions available online. This includes ACCA Open, which will see six newly commissioned contemporary works exhibited online from August 10 to November 1.
Gertrude Contemporary
You can still view exhibitions at Gertrude Contemporary, but you can’t enter the gallery. The space will be shut through till August, though its current exhibition, Hope in the Dark, can be viewed from both the windows at Gertrude Contemporary and the window vitrine at Gertrude Glasshouse.
Tolarno
Tolarno galleries will reopen on Saturday, August 1. The first exhibition guests will be able to see is a series of new works by Danie Mellor.
Anna Schwartz Gallery
From Thursday, June 11, Anna Schwartz Gallery will be open by appointment on Thursday and Friday afternoons and fully open on Saturdays (opening hours are 1pm to 5pm). Groups + Pairs 2016–2020 by John Nixon will be back on show, having been open to the public for only one day when the shutdowns came into effect.
MARS Gallery
MARS Gallery announced it would reopen on Saturday, May 23 (the official announcement that galleries could reopen on June 1 was made a day later on May 24). Those heading along to MARS can see Flatland by artist Tricky Walsh, with the gallery open daily from 10am to 4pm.
Footscray Community Arts Centre
FCAC is yet to formally announce a reopening date. However, the multi-purpose arts space has planned for exhibition Blak to the Future III to run from August 4 to October 16 – suggesting the gallery space at least will be open by then.
Discover the story behind this famous work
The story behind the NGV’s ‘sad sheep painting’ and its mysterious artist
Find out more about this spine-chillingly sad painting that has captivated NGV visitors for decades.