You can now stay in a vintage 1920s tram in country Victoria

Victoria is littered with adorably quirky rental properties, from restored churches to riverside yurts, but this one might just take the cake.

Fancy spending the night in a vintage Melbourne tram from the 1920s? At Camp Kulning, you can do just that.

Camp Kulning is located five minutes from Kyneton, on the edge of the Lauriston forest. The tram, fittingly named Jean Claude Van Tram, is a W-Class tram and was in operation in Melbourne between the 1920s and 1980s.

It was transformed into accommodation only a few years ago and now features a lounge room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, as well as a retro tiki bar, undercover barbecue area, veggie garden, hammocks and vintage sports equipment.

The entire space is decked out with adorable op-shop furnishings, including books and board games, but be warned there's no TV or Wi-Fi. On the plus side there is air conditioning for those hot summer nights and an indoor wood fire to keep you toasty in winter.

Keen? Prices for Camp Kulning start at around $159 per night. Read more and book here.

