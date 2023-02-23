Quirky Airbnbs in Victoria

Whether you're looking for glamping, a cosy cabin or a century-old tower, you'll find something epic in one of these quirky Airbnbs

Heighten the experience of a fun city like Melbourne and stay in a quirky Airbnb property for a wholesome, charming trip away in Victoria. From gorgeous gypsy wagons to rustic retreats, there's something out there for everyone.

Victoria has so much on offer that captures the essence of the state. Fun, quirky, charming, you name it. The hardest part? Trying to pick an Airbnb to stay in, it's going to be a hard choice. Our two cents? Kick it with nature and forget the world for a little while. It's bliss. Here are the quirkiest Airbnbs in Victoria.

RECOMMENDED: Cosy cabins you can stay in near Melbourne.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.