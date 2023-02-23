Melbourne
Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat
Photograph: Airbnb

The most quirky Airbnbs in Victoria

Whether you're looking for glamping, a cosy cabin or a century-old tower, you'll find something epic in one of these quirky Airbnbs

Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
&
Camila Karalyte
Heighten the experience of a fun city like Melbourne and stay in a quirky Airbnb property for a wholesome, charming trip away in Victoria. From gorgeous gypsy wagons to rustic retreats, there's something out there for everyone. 

Victoria has so much on offer that captures the essence of the state. Fun, quirky, charming, you name it. The hardest part? Trying to pick an Airbnb to stay in, it's going to be a hard choice. Our two cents? Kick it with nature and forget the world for a little while. It's bliss. Here are the quirkiest Airbnbs in Victoria. 

RECOMMENDED: Cosy cabins you can stay in near Melbourne.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Quirky Airbnbs in Victoria

The eco glamping retreat in Emerald
Photograph: Airbnb

1. The eco glamping retreat in Emerald

You want quirky? How about a straw-bale yurt? The cleverly designed eco-friendly accommodation is cool in summer and warm in winter, thanks to smart airflow. You'll feel very close to nature with the outdoor kitchen and outdoor seating area, and the property has a toilet and shower in a separate shed. Friendly cows will be your only neighbours, and Emerald is a great base to visit Puffing Billy, the Kokoda Track and 1,000 Steps, and more bushwalking in the Dandenongs. 

Book now
The retro tram cottage in Kyneton
Photograph: Airbnb

2. The retro tram cottage in Kyneton

This 1920s W-class tram car is far more comfortable than nodding off on your morning commute. It was transformed into accommodation only a few years ago and now features a lounge room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, as well as a retro tiki bar, undercover barbecue area, veggie garden, hammocks and vintage sports equipment. The entire space is decked out with adorable op-shop furnishings, including books and board games, but be warned there's no TV or Wi-Fi. 

Book now
The architectural luxury retreat in Hepburn Springs
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The architectural luxury retreat in Hepburn Springs

A pure stunner of a property. This unique Airbnb in Hepburn Springs, Victoria, is luxury and off-grid, allowing you to relax in style. The architectural marvel sits on a massive 18-hectare property of Breakneck Gorge. The cleverly designed sculptural Airbnb sleeps two guests in a cozy queen-sized bed, where you can wake up to views of the rolling landscape. Bliss. The interior is sexy, sophisticated, and modern, to ensure a comfortable stay in peace. See you there!

 

Book now
The sea gypsy wagon in Mornington Peninsula
Photograph: Airbnb

4. The sea gypsy wagon in Mornington Peninsula

The Sea Gypsy caravan can be set up at any of the campgrounds on the Mornington Peninsula for you, so you can stay beachside and listen to the waves lapping the shore from your own glamping caravan. The Sea Gypsy includes a queen-sized bed, kitchenette, running water, outside furniture and a funky, hippie design.

Book now
The steam train carriage in Forrest
Photograph: Airbnb

5. The steam train carriage in Forrest

It took nine months to renovate this genuine steam train carriage into accommodation that can sleep six (or four, more comfortably). The steampunk-inspired aesthetic inside matches the carriage's surroundings, and it includes an open-plan living room, a wood-burning fire and a full kitchen. Pets and children are welcome. All aboard!

Book now
The rustic converted barn in Belmont
Photograph: Airbnb

6. The rustic converted barn in Belmont

The host's own wooden carvings adorn the rooms in this post-and-beam barn, which has been converted to comfortable two-bedroom accommodation. The Geelong suburb of Belmont is within a few minutes' drive from the start of the Great Ocean Road, as well as a few minutes from the famed Geelong fine dining restaurant Igni. The property includes fancy rustic touches like stone vanities, as well as a deck and gazebo.

Book now
The tower at Mount Ophir Estate in Rutherglen
Photograph: Airbnb

7. The tower at Mount Ophir Estate in Rutherglen

If you want to pretend you're staying in a French castle instead of the Victorian town of Rutherglen, this could be the one for you. The 1903-built property spans three levels, connected by a spiral staircase. It's designed for a couple, with the queen bedroom and a marble bathroom on the top level, and a sitting room and library on the first floor. Downstairs is a dining area. It's on the property of Mount Ophir Estate and within easy reach of many of Rutherglen's other wineries. 

Book now
The little cottage in Balnarring Beach
Photograph: Airbnb

8. The little cottage in Balnarring Beach

A two-minute stroll from Balnarring Beach, this one-bedroom cottage is the perfect seaside getaway. The light-filled space is a study in greys and whites, giving it a very contemporary luxury feeling. The wineries, beaches and restaurants of the Mornington Peninsula are just a short drive away.

Book now

