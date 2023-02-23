Quirky Airbnbs in Victoria

1. The eco glamping retreat in Emerald
You want quirky? How about a straw-bale yurt? The cleverly designed eco-friendly accommodation is cool in summer and warm in winter, thanks to smart airflow. You'll feel very close to nature with the outdoor kitchen and outdoor seating area, and the property has a toilet and shower in a separate shed. Friendly cows will be your only neighbours, and Emerald is a great base to visit Puffing Billy, the Kokoda Track and 1,000 Steps, and more bushwalking in the Dandenongs.