You can now take a virtual tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday April 30 2020, 10:47am

Royal Botanic Gardens Ornamental Lake
Photograph: Charles Van den Broek/Creative Commons

The Royal Botanic Garden in Melbourne’s CBD is temporarily closed, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy its calming autumnal colours from home. 

Staff at the RBG are slowly uploading videos of the now-empty gardens to its YouTube channel. Currently, you can wander through the Fern Gully, see autumnal beauty on the Ornamental Lake, stroll through the New Zealand Collection and see the Nymphaea Lily Lake. 

The gardens are eerily quiet but still so very beautiful. Take a look at some videos below and start dreaming of the day you can visit in person (fingers crossed it’s soon!)

Keep up to date with the Royal Botanic Gardens virtual offering here.

