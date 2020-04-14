You can now take free online ballet classes with the Australian Ballet

The Australian Ballet is ensuring your time spent indoors is truly en pointe. The dance company has launched online adult ballet classes that you can enjoy for free.

The Australian Ballet usually runs its adult classes from the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre in Southbank, but while it’s shut the classes are going online. All aspiring dancers can take part, with classes offered at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Classes are taught by Justine Miles (a former dancer for the Australian Ballet) and take about 30 to 40 minutes to complete. Starting April 9, one class for each ability level will be released each week, with a total of nine classes being made available. Once released, you’ll be able to revisit the classes should you need to brush up on your plié or pirouette.



Head over to the Australian Ballet’s website to start dancing.