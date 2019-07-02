You can rent out this new tiny house hidden in Victoria's bushland

Ever dreamt of falling asleep and waking up in a secluded paddock with views over bushland, swimmable dams and a gorgeous skyline?

With a strong reception in NSW, In2thewild Tiny Holidays has finally launched in Victoria and is excited to bring Sancho, a new tiny house to the state. Located less than 90 mins drive north-west from Melbourne CBD, Sancho is located in the Hepburn Shire – but the exact location of the house won’t be revealed until a few days out from your arrival. Exciting!

Photograph: Supplied

Sancho sleeps three with a single loft bed and a queen bed set under a picture window, creating a sense of the outdoors while still tucked up in bed. The tiny house also comes with a full bathroom with toilet, hot shower and basin, and a fully-equipped kitchen with plenty of space to move around or kick back. Wintry nights should be less of a worry as the in-built heater will keep everyone in the house warm and toasty.

Photograph: Supplied

Step outside and you get to enjoy a campfire, barbecue, picnic table and local residents (also known as friendly goats and kangaroos) will also be part of your wilderness adventure.

Reservations are now open, with prices starting from $229 per night for a midweek stay. Keep in mind there’s a minimum two-night stay.