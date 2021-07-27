Cosy cabins you can stay in near Melbourne

Now technically the Nest refers to its cabins as "pods". If you can get past that minor detail however you'll find the Nest to be both luxurious and tranquil. These cabins (there's a set of three) are spacious, modern, eco-friendly and just outside of Point Lonsdale and Queenscliff. The pods are made out of recycled materials, use filtered rainwater and are powered by solar during the day. It might sound strange, but staying at the Nest really does feel like staying in a nest, albeit one with plush carpeting, spa and an oh-so-comfortable king bed. Ditch your bags as soon as you arrive and sink into the spa with a glass of sparkling (P.S. the mini bar is complimentary).