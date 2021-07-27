Cosy cabins you can stay in near Melbourne
Stay snug and warm while exploring the great outdoors by staying in these cosy cabins and tiny houses around Victoria
If you're not a fan of roughing it but love the outdoors, try staying in a cosy cabin near Melbourne. Perfect for getting off the beaten track without having to sacrifice access to indoor plumbing or needing to cook your food over an open flame, these cabins let you explore the bush while still enjoying creature comforts.
Tiny houses to rent in Victoria
Tiny Stays, Yarra Valley
Tiny Stays comes as advertised: tiny. But clever use of the space and decor makes it feel cosy rather than claustrophobic. It's located at the top of a straw-coloured hill about ten minutes' drive from Healesville, and your time at the cabin is best spent outside soaking up postcard-perfect views of grazing roos and dense gum forest. There’s even a firepit to keep toasty warm and a stack of board games to keep entertained (yes, you can get phone reception if you’re desperate). Inside the cabin fits a pillow top queen bed, a two-burner gas stove, a bar fridge, kitchen sink, all cooking utensils and basic kitchen ingredients (like oil, condiments and even muesli for breakfast).
Log Box Red Hill, Mornington Peninsula
If you're looking for a stay that's close to heaps of adventures, the Log Box at Red Hill is perfect for you. Take in some of the best coastal scenery that Melbourne has to offer with a bushwalk along the tip of Cape Schanck, take a local hot yoga or surfing class, paddleboard along Point Leo Beach or take a horseback riding trip. Adventure is out there, and afterwards, you can come home to a cosy log cabin and wake up to watch the gorgeous sunrise through your bedside window.
Shacky, Creightons Creek
There’s a simple pleasure in waking up to the sound of magpies, with sunlight streaming in through gaps in the curtains. At Shacky, your time is yours to spend offline however you like – whether that’s walking through olive groves (and meeting the occasional alpaca), reading beside an open fire or cooking eggs and bacon on a potbelly stove. At night guests can enjoy the glow of the fire and a million stars overhead; a bottle of Stone Dwellers Chardonnay (from the local Strathbogie Ranges) tastes even better with a meal you’ve cooked yourself on a wood-fired stove. Not only is the house completely self-sufficient and solar-powered, it has also been designed by Melbourne-based group MvS Architects (using all-Australian materials) to blend in with its surroundings.
Unyoked, Kyneton
Ever wanted to stay in a tiny house in the middle of Victoria’s wilderness? Unyoked is a tiny house surrounded by fallow farmland, friendly cows and zip, zero, zilch phone reception. The cabin comes complete with a mini bar filled with ingredients to make lasagna, s'mores and Negronis. Staying here is quiet, but not in a Wolf Creek kind of way. More in a there-is-not-a-soul-around-I-might-as-well-walk-around-naked kind of way. The exact location of the Scandi-inspired off-grid cabin is kept secret until a few days before you go, and there are currently three cabins to check out within two hours drive from Melbourne.
The Simple Life Cabin, Yarra Valley
Sometimes the simpler things in life are better, and this rustic, off-grid log cabin in the forest will help you get back to life's simple pleasures. You won't find a TV or Wi-Fi here, but you will find a record player, cast iron bath and wood heater. Originally an artist's potter studio, this space is the perfect spot to work on your creative projects without distraction or to simply read a book and reconnect with nature.
1860 Luxury Accommodation, Hadfield
This luxury timber cabin (from, yes, 1860) is down a laneway just off the main drag in the beautiful Victorian gold rush town. It's surrounded by a lovely garden and gum trees, and it's just the place for peace and quiet. No expense has been spared to turn the cabin into a gorgeous retreat, complete with modern comforts and beautiful period styling. There's an espresso machine, king-sized bed, deep bath, fluffy robes and everything you need to make a hearty breakfast. The furniture is reclaimed and remade from artefacts of the time – a giant bellows forms the coffee table, and an antique cupboard holds the TV and DVD player.
The Nest, Point Lonsdale
Now technically the Nest refers to its cabins as "pods". If you can get past that minor detail however you'll find the Nest to be both luxurious and tranquil. These cabins (there's a set of three) are spacious, modern, eco-friendly and just outside of Point Lonsdale and Queenscliff. The pods are made out of recycled materials, use filtered rainwater and are powered by solar during the day. It might sound strange, but staying at the Nest really does feel like staying in a nest, albeit one with plush carpeting, spa and an oh-so-comfortable king bed. Ditch your bags as soon as you arrive and sink into the spa with a glass of sparkling (P.S. the mini bar is complimentary).
Looking for something a little more luxe? Try these cosy Airbnbs
The Little White House
Described as a “presidential piece of perfection”, this cosy cottage is located in the small town of Emerald in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges. The house comes complete with an indoor fireplace, hot tub and all the amenities you’d expect from a top-notch bed and breakfast. There’s even the option of booking in a “proposal package” (ooh la la!). Bonus: it’s only minutes from Puffing Billy station.
Aire River Escape
This private cabin in Aire River is just tucked away from the Great Ocean Road. It’s perfect for couples and comes fully equipped with a kitchen, full-sized sauna, outdoor spa, wood fire and two kayaks which you can take out on the waterways. Dogs can come along too, but be sure to check with the hosts first as there’s lots of native wildlife nearby.
Hideaway Cottage
What’s better than a winter cabin? A winter cabin with its own pizza oven. Yes, this private cottage near Apollo Bay in the Otways has its own built-in outdoor pizza oven, fire pit and barbecue. Not only that but you can explore the fruit trees in the garden, a tree fort, as well as numerous other luxuries. It sleeps four, but you can also book out the nearby tuck-away cabin for extra guests.
Marges Cottage
Is this the best bathtub view in Victoria? It might be. Snuggle up in the quiet of south west Gippsland at this private cabin that sleeps four. Inside you’ll be kept warm by a fireplace and be well-fed thanks to a fully equipped kitchen. But it will be hard to tear your eyes off that pastoral view.
Riverstone
Situated on the doorstep of Mount Buffalo, Riverstone is a beautiful property to stay in Victoria’s High Country. Nature lovers will adore the location, but everyone will enjoy just how cosy this cabin is. There are three bedrooms (so it sleeps up to six people) as well as two living areas, two covered outdoor areas as well as free Wi-Fi and free parking.
Cortes Cottage
Another option for High Country visitors is Cortes Cottage, located on one of Australia’s oldest operating walnut farms, Valley Nut Groves. The cottage is newly renovated with a luxe modern interior and some great modern appliances. It can sleep up to four with a queen bed and two extra-long single beds. You’ll be kept warm by a log fire, or you can opt to have a blisteringly hot soak in a gorgeous Victorian claw-foot bath. Plus, you’re only 15 minutes from gourmet towns like Beechworth and Milawa.
Smiths Gully retreat
If you’re a wildlife lover, this one is for you. This self-contained house is located in the Kinglake Ranges, which right next to Victoria’s famed Yarra Valley wine region. Here you can enjoy seven hectares of farmland that’s frequently visited by horses, goats, kangaroos, echidnas and even a pair of circling eagles. This accommodation is perfect for couples – and yes, you can bring your pets.
Stone Haven
Located at the base of the Yarra Valley region in Kangaroo Ground, Stone Haven has some of the best views in the state. The house has stunning panoramic views across the region and can accommodate couples (or a couple with a kid and/or dog). The stone studio was built back in 1880 but the interior has all the conveniences of home including an indoor fireplace and a hot tub (what, you don’t have one of those at your house?). The best part? Breakfast is included in the price.
