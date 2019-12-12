You can rent retro '90s roller skates on St Kilda Beach

It might well be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but if you just want to roll, St Kilda Beach might be the perfect spot. Rolla Bae has set up a pastel pink skate hire pop-up on the foreshore so you can channel Heather Graham and get some seaside exercise.

Skate hire is $25 for an hour, $60 for a half day and $95 for a full day. These are not just any skates, too – they are cute AF Impala artistic skates with outdoor wheels (yes, outdoor wheels are different and yes, it matters) in a bunch of colours – rose gold, peach, pink, black, classic white or holographic silver. To complete the look you can also hire bum bags and mini speakers.

Safety is very important (believe me, we've seen enough "oh I didn't think I needed gear" horror shows to know), so you can also hire a helmet and knee and elbow pads. They'll even throw in wrist guards for free, and if you don't fancy the idea of typing with broken wrists, you should take advantage of that. I'm not your mum, but wear gear. Seriously. Wear. Gear.

Feel a bit unsteady on your feet? The crew at Roller Bae are also on hand to teach you a few tricks to get you rolling.

The pop-up is open from about noon until sunset from Thursday through Sunday, and it opens December 14. Get your skates on!

