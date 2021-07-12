Melbourne
Timeout

Myki card
Photograph: Sam Churchill

You can score $10 in free Myki Money by registering your card

Register your Myki to improve contact tracing efforts and you'll be eligible for $10 in travel credits

By Adena Maier
In an effort to boost contact tracing efforts in Melbourne, the Victorian government is offering $10 in Myki Money to the first 60,000 people to register their Myki cards. 

This program comes after contact tracers struggled to track down passengers who shared the train with a man who caught Covid in hotel quarantine. This resulted in the virus spreading throughout Melbourne’s northern suburbs and caused Victoria to plunge into a fourth lockdown.

The promotion, which began at 3am on July 12, is available through the PTV app, PTV website, call centre and all PTV hubs. To be eligible, you must register your Myki during the promotion period, still have the Myki active and registered by the time the promotion ends and have used the Myki within four weeks of the promotion ending. 

The promotion will conclude after 60,000 Mykis have been registered or at 3am on August 8, whichever occurs first. The credit will automatically be applied to all eligible Myki cards within 42 days of the promotion finishing. 

If you're in the mood to save money, Melbourne City Council is still giving you 20 per cent off your bill right now

