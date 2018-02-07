You can stay on a floating eco pod on the Murray River

If you’re looking to catch the perfect sunset, this floating eco pod just might be the place.

This refurbed shipping container is moored on Australia’s longest river, the Murray, and it's located near the town of Murray Bridge in South Australia, about an hour east of Adelaide.

Photograph: Airbnb

Maybe the best news of all is that staying at this stylish floating home won’t be an off the grid kind of situation. Instead, guests can enjoy modern amenities including a queen size bed, an ensuite with toilet and shower, a cute kitchenette with Nespresso coffee machine and microwave, as well as a bigger-than-it-looks lounge area with a TV and a couch.

The lounge area stretches out onto the deck, which has a mini barbecue and two comfy-looking hanging chairs. That deck also boasts some pretty epic views out over the Murray River.

Photograph: Airbnb

If you’ve got a jet ski or some fishing rods, bring them. Otherwise there’s a two-man kayak provided for your cruising pleasure.

The Cube runs at around $250 per night and you can book here.