Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kurume Bowl and fern.016
Photograph: Parks Victoria

The best secret gardens in Melbourne

Wander off the beaten path at Melbourne's lesser-known botanical gardens

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

Over the last few years, we've definitely become experts in the parks and gardens nearest to our homes, but now is the time to explore a bit further afield. Luckily there are lots of parks and gardens in Melbourne that are slightly off the beaten path. Here you'll find gardens devoted to Australian natives, fancy ferns and some not-so-ubiquitous plants like cacti, rhododendrons, tulips and lotuses – perfect for when you need some green in your life.

Want more green? These national parks are within driving distance of Melbourne and here are the best parks in Melbourne's CBD.

 

Botanical gardens in Melbourne

Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne
Photograph: David Mitchener

1. Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne

  • Things to do
  • Cranbourne

Little-known fact: the Royal Botanic Gardens has an equally cool sister in Melbourne's southeast. The Cranbourne division of the Royal Botanic Gardens specialises in native Australian flora and spans more than 350 hectares. The gardens are home to more than 170,000 plants, including those residing in the rugged Australian Garden, as well as a number of endangered Australian animals. If you'd like to rest your legs, there's a hop-on-hop-off open-air bus that can take you around on a sweep of the gardens. 

Read more
Blue Lotus Water Garden
Photograph: Supplied

2. Blue Lotus Water Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Yarra Valley

Blue Lotus Water Garden is a seasonal display garden, generally open from December 26 to April 18 each year.

At Blue Lotus Water Garden, a multitude of water lilies and lotus flowers bloom over dozens of ponds and two lakes, and the gardens extend over 50,000m2. Take a stroll around the gardens and peek inside the four greenhouses that grow rare plants, including the giant Amazon lily, the world’s largest lily species.

Read more
Advertising
Yarran Dheran Nature Reserve
Photograph: Cass Knowlton

3. Yarran Dheran Nature Reserve

  • Attractions
  • Mitcham

Yarran Dheran connects to Mullum Mullum Creek Reserve and the EastLink Trail, which is adjacent to its eponymous freeway. Yet Yarran Dheran and its adjoining parklands feel more like a stroll in the peaceful Dandenongs than Melbourne's busy eastern suburbs. Clever noise-dampening walls insulate the parks from the sound of nearby traffic, and all you can see in any direction are trees, gently rolling hills and the Mullum Mullum Creek. There are more than 85 species of birds that make the 7.5 hectares of Yarran Dheran their home, and you'll hear plenty of evidence of their presence.

Read more
Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden
Photograph: Parks Victoria

4. Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Olinda

Sitting on a hilltop in the Dandenong Ranges are the rock gardens, fern gullies and bountiful lawns that make up the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden. This botanic garden was only dubbed a botanic garden in 2017, as it was previously known as the National Rhododendron Garden. These days you’ll find more than just rhododendrons, with azaleas, camellias, cherries and daffodils providing some delightful rainbow colour to the grounds. The gardens boast an impressive collection of rare and exotic plants too, the majority of which are endangered. Luckily these plants have adapted to the Dandenong Ranges’ relatively cool climate.

Read more
Advertising
Cactus Country
Photograph: Supplied

5. Cactus Country

  • Travel

Almost three hours outside Melbourne you’ll find a slice of the old Wild West at Cactus Country. Home to the biggest collection of cacti in Australia, Cactus Country has over four hectares of gardens ready to be explored. The gardens showcase more than 4,000 species of sprouting cacti and succulents, and you’ll be able to wander through eight different trails across the gardens to find your favourite prickly friend. As you can imagine, the place is crazy photogenic, and you can even hire out the location for film or photo shoots.

Read more
Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm
Photograph: Supplied

6. Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm

  • Attractions
  • Farms

These European-style gardens are situated in the not-so-European hills of Shepherds Flat in northwest Victoria. Lavandula sits on a 40-hectare property originally operated by a Swiss-Italian family who came to Victoria in search of gold. Today it boasts an incredible lavender farm, vegetable and herb gardens and an on-site café. Skim your hands over the building’s original 1850s stone brickwork and scour the gift shop for essential oils, scrubs, creams and hand washes.

Read more
Advertising
Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens
Photograph: Visit Victoria

7. Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Sherbrooke

As close as you'll come to a true secret garden, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Garden is located deep within the Dandenong Ranges. Take a walk through the park and see the awesome canopy of mountain ash trees or take a picnic by the picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. The park is home to a heap of Australian native flora, which changes all year round. In spring, the park is full of colour with flowering azaleas and cherry trees, while in autumn the park turns golden with the changing colours of the maples and beeches.

Read more
Williamstown Botanic Gardens

8. Williamstown Botanic Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Williamstown

One of Victoria's first public gardens, Williamstown Botanic Gardens is a lush green spot to read or have a picnic. It was originally established by early colonies as a way of assessing how well plants would fare in the Australian climate. As a result, the garden's main features include a plethora of exotic plants, an Edwardian ornamental pond and a formal palm avenue. It's also a stone's throw away from Williamstown Beach if you need some sandy respite.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Find more hidden gems

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!