Almost three hours outside Melbourne you’ll find a slice of the old Wild West at Cactus Country. Home to the biggest collection of cacti in Australia, Cactus Country has over four hectares of gardens ready to be explored. The gardens showcase more than 4,000 species of sprouting cacti and succulents, and you’ll be able to wander through eight different trails across the gardens to find your favourite prickly friend. As you can imagine, the place is crazy photogenic, and you can even hire out the location for film or photo shoots.