This underground club has a strict 'no dickheads' policy

Sub Club is a basement nightclub in little-known laneway Flinders Court, and its programming is as underground as its location.

The club is carved out of the old ANZ bank vault, which gives it that Tresor vibe. Line-ups reflect forward-thinking curators and subcultures, so no one is left out here. You can expect to hear loads of bass, techno and left-field electro transmitting out of a 10,000-watt sound system.

And most importantly, staff insist on a ‘no dickheads’ policy here and ensure it’s a safe space for punters to feel comfortable.