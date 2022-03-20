Time Out says

300 Grams opened its Northcote doors to much fanfare in 2019. Since then, they've launched a second shop in Coburg to meet demand for its beloved burgers. The secret to its moreish quality is its smash patties, which get pressed onto the grill until they develop a delicious and crispy finish. The 300 Gs burger, which comes with all the classic fixings plus the shop's secret sauce, is a foolproof option. But if you can handle the heat, the super spicy Hot Bird fried chicken burger is also worth a try.