Timeout

300 Grams

The orange exterior fit-out of 300 Grams in Northcote.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This Northcote joint is serving up moreish burgers until late

300 Grams opened its Northcote doors to much fanfare in 2019. Since then, they've launched a second shop in Coburg to meet demand for its beloved burgers. The secret to its moreish quality is its smash patties, which get pressed onto the grill until they develop a delicious and crispy finish. The 300 Gs burger, which comes with all the classic fixings plus the shop's secret sauce, is a foolproof option. But if you can handle the heat, the super spicy Hot Bird fried chicken burger is also worth a try.

Written by Quincy Malesovas

Details

Address:
313 High Street
Northcote
Melbourne
3070
Contact:
www.300grams.com.au
0422 874 377
Opening hours:
Sat-Thu, 11.30am-9pm; Fri 11.30am-9.30pm
