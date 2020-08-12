48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar

This Elsternwick joint makes the best pizza in Australia, according to 2019 awards ceremony

You know the pizza here is pretty good if it won the title of 'best pizza in Australia'.

Elsternwick pizzeria 48h Pizza e Gnocchi, which also has a branch in South Yarra, was named the best pizza in Australia at the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy, in 2019. The pizzeria is named for the amount of time the natural pizza dough takes to rise, and as you might expect, they take every element of pizza preparation very seriously here.

48h was also named the Best Pizzeria in Oceania in 2021 by 50 Top Pizza, an online guide to the best pizza around the world.

The Di Parma (mozzarella fior di latte, prosciutto di Parma, buffalo mozzarella) won the title, but there are all kind of pizzas available, including vegetarian and vegan options. And in the "e gnocchi" category, there are gluten-free gnocchis with toppings like slow-cooked lamb, pesto or yellow tomato sauce. There are also some housemade pasta options.