The best pizza in Melbourne
You can eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as a midnight snack. This is our most favourite, versatile food that combines light crusts, rich tomato bases and fresh toppings. We've eaten our way around Melbourne to find the best slices; in no particular order, here are our 15 favourite pizza restaurants. Plus we've scoped out all their delivery details, so if you're staying in you can still have the best slice of pie.
Melbourne's top pizza joints
1. Capitano
Capitano is inspired by the Italian-American red sauce restaurants of New York, but it is also undeniably Melbourne. The sourdough pizza base is built with flour from South Australia which has been fermented for 48 hours, the final 12 as cold, rested for 6 and baked in an electric oven, giving it a light, blistered, crunchy, pliable and complex crust.
Our pick: The round tomato pie. (That's right, a pizza without cheese.) Add anchovies.
Delivery? Yes, see the takeaway menu and order here.
2. Supermaxi
3. DOC Pizza and Mozzarella Bar
Expect a queue and charismatic Italian staff at DOC. Thin crust pizzas are pumped out promptly: the verdant ‘Salsicca’ is an interesting combination of broccoli mash, mozzarella and sausage. Fresh and perky salads are no afterthought.
Our pick: The San Daniela (prosciutto, mozzarella).
4. Kaprica
People who go to Kaprica know this pizza as 'Pietro's pizza.' Neapolitan-style bases are simply dressed, cooked to order and served up alongside Melbourne's favourite gnocchi and many varieties of Campari-kissed cocktails.
Our pick: Mario (tomato, mozzarella, red onion, chilli, pancetta, parmesan).
Delivery? Yes, via Deliveroo.
5. 400 Gradi
As winner of the World Pizza Championships, you’d expect 400 Gradi to know what they’re doing. And they do. With the pizza oven cranked up to 400 degrees, the bases are chewy and puffed up around the edges. It’s a beautiful canvas for the ‘Frutti de mare’, where scallops, prawns and mussels unite harmoniously on a tomato base.
Our pick: The Margherita.
6. +39
Don’t dial +39, dial 03 to book a place. Yes, it’s loud, but you won’t be doing much talking when these doughy delights hit the table, which boast a particularly beguiling and buttery-tasting base. The ‘sole et luna’ is pure genius: half ham and cheese calzone and half Margherita.
Our pick: The Plus 39 (sausage, mascarpone, prosciutto, fior di latte).
7. Lazer Pig
A caped pig for a logo, a boisterous atmosphere and a disco ball — Lazer Pig is a lot of fun. The pizza comes out big with puffy bases (perhaps a little too burnt on some edges) and some quirky combinations. The ‘Prawn Fraser’ has lemony-chilli spiked prawns while the ‘Broc Steady’ keeps the vampires (and possibly your Tinder date) at bay with a heady dose of garlic.
Our pick: The Ronny J (pork and fennel sausage, fior di latte, roast jalapenos, Hurstbridge honey).
Delivery? Yes, order through Deliveroo.
8. Compass Pizza
Compass might not be an award-winning pizza joint, but its old-school charm (and prices) makes it the sort of place you'd rely on for a quick takeaway or a mid-week dinner down the road. The menu is classic to its bones, save for a few contemporary touches, like the option of vegan cheese and gluten-free bases.
Our pick: The potato pizza (potato, caramelised onion, rosemary, leek, taleggio).
Delivery? Yes, order online via DoorDash.
9. SPQR Pizzeria
It’s time to face the brutal truth: pizza by the slice is an enabler. At SPQR, four pizzas offer themselves up by the $5 slice on the kitchen pass like a beautiful guilty conscience. Go on, they whisper… just one. And add a Peroni for a $10 meal deal. At which point it is prudent to accept that your fate is an orgiastic love-in of carbohydrates and cheese, and promise yourself that the activated almond-paleo-superfood diet will begin tomorrow.
Our pick: The cotto (fior di latte, smoked leg ham, mushroom, artichoke and basil).
Delivery? Yes, both the CBD and Docklands outlets offer delivery through HungryHungry and Deliveroo.
10. A25 (South Yarra)
According to A25, "pizza is sexy" and we're certainly not going to argue. Owner Remo Nicolini has pizza running through his veins – his brother Tony Nicolini owns the D.O.C. restaurants. Remo shakes things up a bit by experimenting with alternative flours like kamut and spelt for his base, and toppings are likewise unorthodox with date cream, Italian sausage and licorice dust on the L.S.D. pizza.
Our pick: The Bunga Bunga (tomato, mozzarella, Italian sausage, porcini, parsley, parmesan).
11. Baby Café & Pizzeria
Baby, baby, baby oooh! We’re going to assume that Justin Bieber was singing about this Richmond-based eatery that pumps out enormous pizzas for breakfast (that's right), lunch and dinner. They’re topped sparingly with classic ingredients; diners love the simple 'Patate’ pizza with fior di latte, baked potato, rosemary, red onion, mild salami and San Marzano tomatoes. Save space for a crème caramel. And a lasagne.
Our pick: The Funghi (buffalo taleggio, fior di latte, sauteed mushrooms and thyme).
12. Pizza Religion
Lucky south-east suburbanites who get to worship at Pizza Religion. While there are the classics – say, a pumpkin and pesto or a mushrooms and taleggio – there are also more curious and unconventional toppings. The chorizo, prawn and chipotle is one such mash-up. And yes, there’s a ham and pineapple for those who bat for Team Pineapple.
Our pick: The Lamb (pulled lamb shoulder, olive tapenade, feta, oregano).
Delivery? Yes, through the website.
13. Pizza Meine Liebe
The aptly named Pizza Meine Liebe has taken the hearts and bellies of Northcote locals. They top their thin and crispy bases with radical ingredients (broccoli, silverbeet, braised lamb) and use choice ingredients like air-cured meats, seasonal vegetables and delicious cheese combos for the ultimate stretch. Local's tip: you can order a pizza from Joe Shoe Store next door if you're after a cocktail.
Our pick: The New Romantic (buffalo mozzarella, anchovies, rocket, truffle oil).
Delivery? Yes, via Mr Yum.
14. Shawcross Pizza
This is a pizza joint that's been doing god's work every weekend by offering Fitzroy's late-night stragglers with warm slices of pizza past midnight. Open until 3.30am on Friday and Saturday, Shawcross's by-the-slice pizzas are just the right amount of greasy, and there's even a vego/vegan option for the meat-averse. Ask for local favourites like their take on the Margherita dubbed the Fat Tony. Planning a party? Order the 22-inch monster pizza, available in half-and-half.
Our pick: The USA Today (pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano).
Delivery? Yes, order online.
15. Pizza Farro
For those who cannot stomach gluten, relief comes in the form of Pizza Farro. They cover all bases here with a low gluten organic spelt base, as well as a completely gluten-free dough. The ‘Osso Bucco’ is – you guessed it – slow-cooked osso bucco, rocket and parmesan, artfully plonked on a pizza. Vegans even get their own specialised menu here.
Our pick: The Ortolana.
Delivery? Yes, via Mr Yum. Check out the website to find the locations and different menus.
