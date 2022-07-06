Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Acre Burwood

  • Restaurants
  • Burwood East
  1. A dining space on a rooftop.
    Photograph: Acre
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A dining space on a rooftop.
    Photograph: Acre
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

A hidden rooftop garden bar set amongst a sustainably-designed urban farm in the heart of Burwood

Acre Burwood has finally reopened to full capacity, just in time to serve up its winter à la carte menu featuring fresh produce foraged from its surrounding 2500-square-metre rooftop farm and hydroponic garden. Though Acre is all about offering a premium experience, owner and managing director Luke Hard has made sure to keep it accessible, with mains priced from around $28.

Growing seasonal ingredients on-site is partly to thank for keeping outgoings low. The pumpkin seed salad and the Victorian ale-braised beef cheek both have components made up of ingredients grown right here on the rooftop. And on top of the food offerings, Acre is also sustainable across aspects of its design and operations, including the use of recycled materials in the build. It's all part of its integration into Burwood Brickworks, the world's most sustainable shopping centre. 

If you're keen on some mindful dining, come through for the ultimate farm-to-table experience on this rooftop garden complete with worm farms and chicken coops.

Need your plant-based fix? Here are the best vegan restaurants in Melbourne.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Level 1
Burwood Brickworks
70 Middleborough Road Rooftop
Burwood East
Melbourne
3151
Contact:
www.acre-burwood.com.au
(03) 9888 7950
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 8.30am-4.30pm, Thu-Sat 8.30am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.