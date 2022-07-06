Time Out says

Acre Burwood has finally reopened to full capacity, just in time to serve up its winter à la carte menu featuring fresh produce foraged from its surrounding 2500-square-metre rooftop farm and hydroponic garden. Though Acre is all about offering a premium experience, owner and managing director Luke Hard has made sure to keep it accessible, with mains priced from around $28.

Growing seasonal ingredients on-site is partly to thank for keeping outgoings low. The pumpkin seed salad and the Victorian ale-braised beef cheek both have components made up of ingredients grown right here on the rooftop. And on top of the food offerings, Acre is also sustainable across aspects of its design and operations, including the use of recycled materials in the build. It's all part of its integration into Burwood Brickworks, the world's most sustainable shopping centre.

If you're keen on some mindful dining, come through for the ultimate farm-to-table experience on this rooftop garden complete with worm farms and chicken coops.

Need your plant-based fix? Here are the best vegan restaurants in Melbourne.