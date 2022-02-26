Time Out says

Ascot Food Store was already a popular brunch destination, but now the neighbourhood favourite has undergone a late-night makeover with a new 10.30pm closing time.

“Ascot Food + Wine stands today as the bistro we’d always envisioned. I have a love affair with the 80s and 90s bistro food I grew up with, so I really enjoy cooking some of these dishes,” says chef David Stewart.

Stewart and his co-owner Cameron Wilson are no strangers to reinvention. Ascot Food Store was once an old Spanish delicatessen, which they spent nine months converting into an contemporary space – and eight years later, the latest iteration has a new fit-out with plush booths, custom lighting and an all-day menu. Stewart says the transition was a steep learning curve, compounded by the challenges of lockdowns.

“Opening during the evening involves a whole different sequence of service, flow and creates an entirely different energy throughout the venue.”

The menu is seasonally changing, with a focus on fresh local produce. But some of Stewart’s current favourite dishes are the kingfish carpaccio with tonnato dressing, Adelaide tomatoes with garlic vinegar, heirloom burnt carrots with smoked eggplant, and iceberg lettuce with green goddess dressing, a soft egg and Ortiz anchovies.

Stewart loves seeing the reaction customers have to his food. “We are hoping to connect with the locals and become their go-to bistro – a place that can deliver great atmosphere, food, wine, cocktails and a place where everyone is welcome, feels comfortable and is at home.

“We want our customers to feel proud to bring their friends to the local area and put Moonee Ponds on the map.”