Baby

Baby

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond
Time Out says

Fun Italian fare and a setting to suit: come for the pizza, stay for the vibe at Baby

Much like the other Lucas Group restaurants, Baby can be a pretty difficult place to get a booking. The far-from-traditional Italian venue has mastered the art of no-fuss fare in a happening setting and has long been a favourite spot for the post-footy crowd and Friday night party starters alike. 

When it comes to the pizza, expect all the classics with a few specialty flavours thrown in for good measure, including an indulgent carbonara pizza and a potato pizza with Italian sausage. Snack on buffalo mozzarella and full-flavoured Agostino anchovies, alongside the daily selection of cured meats and well-dressed salads. For the carb-lovers out there, grab the lip-smackingly good rosemary and garlic flatbread, and maybe order a plate or two of the parmesan-crusted polenta chips served with hearty dollops of tomato salsa and garlic aioli. 

Though pizza is the thing here, Baby has been known to plate up a considerable amount of pasta for those looking for something a little bit saucier. You can’t go past the braised duck ragu served with a fun curly fettuccine, or the potato gnocchi with an ever-so-fragrant pumpkin and sage sauce.

The drinks list is fairly standard, with a couple of trusty wines, Peroni and classic aperitivos. And, if you happen to be there between 3pm and 5pm, you’ll get to sip on $6.50 Spritzes, $8.80 Negronis and more, with indulgent mixes including an olive oil Martini and raspberry white chocolate Negroni. Pair that with the $16.50 pizzetta special, and you’ll find yourself locking in a fair few early dinners and late lunches. 

Baby has found its niche of energetic, in-your-face dining, to get your heart racing and your tummy full, all from a prime Church Street location. 

After more delicious pasta and pizza? Here are the best Italian restaurants in Melbourne.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
631-633 Church St
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
www.babypizza.com.au
03 9421 4599
Opening hours:
Daily noon-10pm
