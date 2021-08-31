Melbourne
Brunetti
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Beloved Italian chain Brunetti has split into two

Its acclaimed Carlton venue will run under a different arm to its CBD venues

Written by
Rushani Epa
In local hospo news, Italian café chain Brunetti has announced the split of its business. Brothers Fabio and Yuri Angelé have divided the iconic pasticerria into two and will take ownership of each. The two arms will be known as Brunetti Classico and Brunetti Oro. 

Brunetti Classico will encompass its Carlton and airport venues, while Brunetti Oro will take over its Flinders Lane, Myer's CBD, Singaporean and Brunswick HQ stores. So what can you expect to change? While Classico is sticking to the original dine-in format, Brunetti Oro will incorporate a business model in tune with the current climate and focus on digital and delivery-based offerings. Think same-day celebration cake delivery (which is now available) and an upcoming online cake design tool that will launch next month and allow you to choose and customise the perfect cake, with size, flavour, candles or a personalised message.

To kick off Brunetti Oro’s launch, they are offering free delivery on orders within a 10km radius of their Brunswick headquarters (fees apply for delivery outside of 10km). Same day delivery is also available and you can order and find out more information here.

Hungry for cake? Check out our guide to the best cake delivery in Melbourne.

