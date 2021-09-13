Melbourne
The Pie Shop's pies
Photograph: Supplied

Beloved Melbourne venue the Pie Shop is closing

Stock up on pies from one of the city's best pie shops before it shuts up shop for good

Written by
Rushani Epa
This year has marked the closure of many beloved Melbourne venues, and its latest casualty is set to leave a pie-shaped hole in Melburnians' hearts. The Pie Shop, helmed by chef Matt Wilkinson (Four Pillars Gin, Pope Joan) opened up in its original Brunswick West spot in 2017 and later went on to open up a CBD venue that has since closed. 

Citing 'unforeseen circumstances' the team have had to make the difficult decision to close its flagship Brunswick West store too.

'The Allen' was ranked as one of Melbourne's best pies by us and featured chunks of slow-cooked beef, a tomatoey gravy and vegetables enclosed in a crisp shell of puff pastry. Now you can stock up on pies like the Allen, the Steve (a shepherds pie); the Brian (a mushroom and gruyere pie); the Shazza (a cauliflower, leek and cheddar pie) and more before the venue shuts up shop permanently.

The Pie Shop is set to close at 2pm on Grand Final Day, September 25. Pre-order your pies for pickup on Fridays or Saturdays here.

