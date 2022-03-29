Time Out says

Rutherglen winery All Saints Estate has a new on-site restaurant called Bonnie, named for the winery's Scottish heritage. The casual eatery, which replaces artisan food store Indigo Food Co., is "country chic aesthetic meets artisanal pizzas and wine," according to the All Saints' owners Eliza, Nick and Angela Brown.

The siblings are fourth-generation Browns of THAT famous winemaking family. With Rutherglen venues Terrace Restaurant (now closed), St Leonards Vineyard, Mount Ophir Estate and Thousand Pound Wine Bar also under their belt, this isn't their first rodeo.

The venue is set within the old bottling building at All Saints Estate, originally designed by renowned architect Philip Cox in the early 1960s. Large steel double doors open on both sides of the building, and diners can look out across 30-year-old shiraz vines. There's a lakeside terrace too, with plenty of room for social distancing. The estate spans 48 hectares of farm, garden and vineyard backing onto the banks of the Murray River.

The menu is built around a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, backed up by salads, charcuterie and cheese. Pizza highlights include the Matilda (that's fancy Spanish ham), tomato, bocconcini and a 20-year-old muscat vinegar. All eight of the pizzas are named after Browns, surely a privilege worth inheriting, although it does make it hard to change the menu.

