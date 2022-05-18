Time Out says

Botswana Butchery isn't your average butchery; the opulent venue houses up to 300 diners across its three grand levels that are fitted out with dining rooms, bars and private function areas.

Like its Kiwi counterparts, the Melbourne iteration will have a grand interior – but it will also feature a Melbourne touch, thanks to plush booths and long marble-topped bars. And just in case you like a view with your steak, there are two glass-enclosed terraces overlooking Flinders Lane that add another level of grandeur.

The menu? You guessed it – high-quality cuts. From high marble scores of wagyu to 1.6kg Tomahawks, culinary director Angel Fernandez (from Dante NYC) isn’t mucking around when it comes to the meat on show. The signature dish comes in the form of a four-hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder, where no knife shall be in sight given it should melt off the bone with the brush of a spoon. The menu is vast and ventures into seafood and vegetables too, catering to an array of appetites and culinary preferences.

The team have also brought their head sommelier Piers Haszard with them from New Zealand who has sourced a list of more than 1000 wines from Victorian and New Zealand winemakers.

Bookings are available from May 20, and keep an eye on the website for updates.