If you've never heard of Burger Road before it's about time you did because it's back with a new menu and free burgers.

To celebrate the launch of its new menu, Burger Road Fairfield is giving away a burger from its tasting menu to some very lucky customers. Prepare your tastebuds for either a Korean Fried Chicken Burger or a Chick N Lickin burger. Both options are from Burger Road's new 'Reaper' menu, so they have a spicy kick to them. You have been warned.

Head into the Fairfield store on December 20 between 12pm and 3pm to get your hands on a free burger and shop the rest of the new menu. Free burgers are limited to one per person.

The Burger Road is an American-style burger bar that has been serving Melburnians Instagram-worthy burgers since 2017. Its menu is ever-evolving, so keep an eye on the website for the latest additions.

