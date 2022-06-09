Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chef Series – Sebastian x Ryne

  • Restaurants
  • Sebastian Beach Grill and Bar, Williamstown
Sebastian Beach Grill and Bar
Photograph: Rhiannon Taylor
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A seaside dinner at Sebastian with Ryne chef, Donovan Cooke

The Sebastian Chef Series is back this June – and this time it has brought Ryne's legendary chef Donovan Cooke with it. Doing what he does best, Cooke will bring his classical French cooking techniques to showcase an autumnal menu that will hero produce we’re only graced with during the cooler months.

Dreamed up together with Sebastian head chef Timon Siew, the menu will feature both Ryne’s French flare and Sebastian’s seaside Spanish influence. The $95 per person menu will include pintxos, small plates, large plates and dessert. And for those who like to sip while you eat, you can add on a $50 matched beverage option.

Add in Sebastian’s prime real estate position on Williamstown beach as a backdrop against your four-course experience and you’re sure to feel like you’ve been whisked somewhere far, far away for the night. Bookings are essential – don’t miss this one.
Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy

Details

Event website:
sebastianbeachgrill.com/events/chefs-series-ryne
Address:
Sebastian Beach Grill and Bar
26
Esplanade
Williamstown
Melbourne
3016
Contact:
www.sebastianbeachgrill.com
03 9088 8989
info@sebastianbeachgrill.com
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-late; Sat, Sun 9am-late

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.