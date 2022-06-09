Time Out says

The Sebastian Chef Series is back this June – and this time it has brought Ryne's legendary chef Donovan Cooke with it. Doing what he does best, Cooke will bring his classical French cooking techniques to showcase an autumnal menu that will hero produce we’re only graced with during the cooler months.

Dreamed up together with Sebastian head chef Timon Siew, the menu will feature both Ryne’s French flare and Sebastian’s seaside Spanish influence. The $95 per person menu will include pintxos, small plates, large plates and dessert. And for those who like to sip while you eat, you can add on a $50 matched beverage option.

Add in Sebastian’s prime real estate position on Williamstown beach as a backdrop against your four-course experience and you’re sure to feel like you’ve been whisked somewhere far, far away for the night. Bookings are essential – don’t miss this one.