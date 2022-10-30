Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

David's

  • Restaurants
  • Prahran
  1. A large wok filled with crispy steamed buns
    Photograph: Supplied/David's
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Behind the bar at David's there are crates filled with wine, hanging lanterns, teapots and other bottles in front of a white brick wall
    Photograph: Supplied/David's
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. A birds eye view of a table filled with yum cha dishes including dumplings, pancakes, fried rice, duck and buns
    Photograph: Supplied/David's
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Inside the dining room at David's there are white walls and tables with small black and white photos on the walls, hanging lantern lights and blue and white plates
    Photograph: Supplied/David's
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Outside the restaurant there is a sign for David's restaurant which is lit up yellow
    Photograph: Supplied/David's
    PreviousNext
    /5
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

An unfussy setting for simple food steeped in tradition, whether you’re popping in for a quick meal or throwing a celebration

David’s has long been Melbourne’s go-to spot for Shanghai cuisine, first starting as a tea store on Chapel Street before becoming the place it is today. Found down an easy-to-miss lane in Prahran, it’s an unfussy setting for simple food steeped in tradition, whether you’re popping in for a quick meal or throwing a celebration.

The recently updated menu isn’t tied to any particular order. Instead, food is served as it’s made and with no particular rhyme or reason. David's signature dishes are inspired by the cuisine of Zhouzhuang, a rural, riverside town in Shanghai. Crowd favourites include the luxe crackling pork san choi bao served with seasonal vegetables and a hoi sin glaze, and a classic Peking duck served with cucumber and leek. The mapo tofu dumplings and salted duck dumplings are great options if you’re looking to branch out from your usual order of prawn dumplings.

As for drinks: while David's has an impressive and reasonably-priced cocktail and wine list, the true stars of the show are the teas, all picked out by David himself. Sip on a herbal blend to aid digestion or grab a pot of aromatic iron buddha oolong tea. 

If you’re easily overwhelmed by choice, there are four banquets available each ranging in price and size that include a generous range of meals to give you the full David’s experience. Weekends are all about unlimited yum cha (yes, you read that right), with 14 seasonally rotating menu items guaranteed to have you rolling out and ever-so-satisfied. 

Craving spicy Sichuan food or delicious dumplings? Here are Melbourne's best Chinese restaurants.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
4 Cecil Pl
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.davidsrestaurant.com.au
03 9529 5199
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 6-10pm; Sat noon-3.30pm & 6-10pm; Sun 11.30am-3pm & 5-9pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.