In America, the way you like your pizza says more about you than pretty much anything else. Thin crust or deep dish? Eaten flat, folded in half, with a knife and fork or dipped in sauce? And as this video demonstrates, it can be a very contentious topic. Thankfully, we're not in America, and at this new spot on Brunswick Street, you can eat your 'za however you like, sans judgement.

Deep End specialises in three of the most distinct types of American-style pizzas: New York-style thin crust, Detroit-style square crust and Chicago-style deep dish. Choose between classics like cheese or pepperoni, or opt for variations with toppings like clams, pine mushrooms, brussels sprouts and roast spinach.

To amp up the heat, get a dish of chilli salt on the side – heat levels go from level two with jalapeño to level five with Carolina reaper, for those who relish the pain. And if you like to dip your pizza in sauce – don't knock it 'til you try it – you can get ramekins of ranch, blue cheese, truffle taleggio, pizza sauce and pepperoni sauce.

While the pizzas here are the main drawcard, you can start your night with small plates like roasted marrow bone with herb salad and toast, whipped taleggio with charred spring onion and focaccia or chicken liver parfait brulee on toast. Since the deep dish pizzas require a 30-minute bake time, they're the perfect way to whet your appetite while you wait.

Deep End also enlisted the help of four Melbourne beer experts to curate the drinks menu, which features a range of local and boutique beers on top of wines and a handful of cocktails.