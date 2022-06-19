Time Out says

If you haven’t heard of Donna Maria it’s likely you’ve heard about one of its sister venues, Bistro Elba or Patsy’s. Keeping with the theme of Mediterranean and European-inspired dishes, Donna Maria – located just steps away from Flinders' iconic General Store – joins the assortment of quality eateries found on the Peninsula with an unassuming storefront hiding an interior that transports guests straight to the coastal towns of Italy.

With head chef Dan Lidgard (ex Attica, Stokehouse, Pt Leo Estate) responsible for the to-the-point menu, you can expect dishes that champion local seafood and quality carbs – like crispy fried Victorian seafood served with lashings of salsa calabrese and saltbush, and a lamb shoulder ragu scooped up in luscious sheets of pappardelle.

“We wanted Donna Maria to provide a place for celebrations and special evenings, so she becomes everyone’s favourite dinner spot. Opening right before the pandemic hit was a real challenge, however we’ve been embraced by the village and the team are proud of what our restaurant has been able to add to the community as a place that celebrates all that delicious food and wine brings to our lives,” says Mathew Guthrie, one third of the trio behind the venue.

Inside you’ll find leather booths and bentwood chairs, paired with a hodgepodge of framed art and vintage bottles adorning the shelves. There's also a sundrenched courtyard that makes for the perfect place to sip on a Spritz in the summertime.

It's time to get planning your next Peninsula day trip.