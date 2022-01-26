Melbourne
Patsy's

Time Out Says

Move over oysters and charcuterie, Melbourne’s newest wine bar has a meat-free menu driven by the best of the Mediterranean

You might not know Mathew Guthrie or James Langley, but there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of their past haunts – namely, Panama Dining Room, St Jude’s Cellars and Pizza Mine Libre. The duo packed up and moved to the Mornington Peninsula eight years ago, eventually opening the French-leaning Bistro Elba in Sorrento and Italian restaurant Donna Maria in Flinders. Now, they’re back in town, this time with business partner Clinton Trevisi, for Patsy’s, a natural wine bar that happens to be vegetarian.

Guthrie, who has been vegan for 20 years, was tired of going out to eat at veg-focused venues and feeling short-changed by the wine list. “It’s a bit of a hangover from the 70s,” he says, “people have this idea that vegetarian food has to be ‘health’ food.” And so, the Euro-leaning bistro menu at Patsy’s is driven by a list of local and international wines — all sourced from regeneratively farmed vineyards — under the watchful eye of Sebastian Zotti, ex-Prince Wine Store and current Burgundy and Bordeaux trainer for WSET (a wine school for budding somms).

Head chef Dallas Reilly‘s Mediterranean menu ranges from Greece right through to southern France, with every dish designed to accompany a glass (or bottle) of wine. Ingredients are sourced from nearby Vic Market or Guthrie and Langley’s Daylesford farm, where they grow harder-to-find ingredients such as the pink fir potatoes that fill a potato and tomato pie. The folded pastry is fried in smoked oil to make up for the jamon you’d typically find in the Spanish original.

Opening in December, Patsy’s took over a double-storey 1920s art deco building on Franklin Street. The team ripped out the remnants of various nightclubs that once filled the venue (which has a 3am license) to restore the original features. Downstairs, an impressive bar with antique glass lightboxes that hang atop a stunning terrazzo bar, while upstairs is decked out with period lighting and frosted glass windows.

Written by
Nola James

Details

Address:
213 Franklin St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.patsys.com.au
(03) 9328 7667
