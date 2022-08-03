Melbourne
Dunkeld Old Bakery

The blue and yellow exterior of Dunkeld Old Bakery.
Photograph: Dunkeld Old Bakery
Time Out says

Start your day with freshly baked treats and a hot cuppa from this bakery that's been operating since 1887

Keen for a side of history with your brekkie? This bakery in Dunkeld has been operating out of the same location since 1887, and while it's had a paint job and a few modern amenities installed, the exterior still exudes plenty of Victorian charm. 

If you want to sample the broadest selection of freshly baked treats, be sure to rock up first thing in the morning before other punters have had their pick. The display counter is filled with a variety of sweet delights like lemon curd tarts and carrot cake, and there are a few baskets filled with house-made pain au chocolats and plain or ham-and-cheese croissants.

Locals flock here for their daily bread, with baguettes and raisin toast flying off the shelves, and gluten-free bread and cakes can also be made to order. Pop in for warm pastries or enjoy the breakfast menu offering the usual suspects like toast, eggs your way, smashed avo and sangas. Baristas brew up Rox coffee, specialty tea varieties and Grounded Pleasures specialty hot chocolates, which come in flavours like cinnamon, vanilla bean, French mint and Sicilian orange. 

And if you're looking to snag some new art for your home, the tearoom's walls feature paintings by Grenville J. Montgomery that are also available for purchase. 

Looking for more things to do in the region? Check out our guide to planning the perfect weekend in the Grampians.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
97 Martin Street
Dunkeld
3294
Contact:
www.dunkeldoldbakery.com.au
(03) 5556 3606
Opening hours:
Thu-Sun, 8.30am-2pm
