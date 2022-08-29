Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Good Times

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy North
  1. Good Times
    Good Times
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Good Times
    Good Times
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Good Times
    Good Times
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Good Times
    Good Times
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Good Times offers up $9 pastas in Fitzroy North – and it’s open for your late-night cravings

Good Times checks just about all the boxes – a hearty meal (check), that’s cheap (check) in a vibey atmospheric setting (check). If you haven’t heard of it, that’s probably because there’s no fancy shmancy Instagram page, but don’t be fooled, it gets a fair share of attention from word-of-mouth recommendations and its bright-as-the-sun yellow facade on St George’s Road. Chances are you’ll have noticed the yellow building with the big thumbs up imprinted on it when driving past. As the name suggests, it’s all good times from the minute you enter.

The space itself is reflective of the menu – it’s no frills, no fuss and a sprinkle of fun. The tables are old school, covered in big white sheets of paper that make for tablecloths. And while you may expect to find salt and pepper on the table, at Good Times, you’ll find little grey lead pencils made for doodling while you wait. You can sip on $9 wine carafes or an array of affordable bevs, too.

In what feels like a rarity these days, Good Times takes bookings and is only open three days a week (from 4pm till late, in case you’re wondering). The menu features classics – napolitana, bolognese, pesto – usually on a bed of spaghetti, though the team spice things up by keeping it ever-changing. It caters to everyone. The fussy friend? Sorted. The vegan friend? There are options. The frugal friend? Tick of approval. With most of the pastas starting at $9 a pop, it’d basically be rude not to. It’s a nice feeling to go somewhere that doesn’t break the bank these days, but doesn’t feel like you’re skimping either.

Add the alfresco garden out the back to the mix and Good Times becomes the kind of place you want to stay at all night, sipping on negronis and chipping at grissini. Good Times offers up $9 pastas in Fitzroy North – and it’s open for your late-night pasta cravings

Cjay Aksoy
Written by
Cjay Aksoy

Details

Address:
214 St Georges Rd
Melbourne
3068
Contact:
www.goodtimesfitzroynorth.com/menu
0493 126 430
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.