Time Out says

Good Times checks just about all the boxes – a hearty meal (check), that’s cheap (check) in a vibey atmospheric setting (check). If you haven’t heard of it, that’s probably because there’s no fancy shmancy Instagram page, but don’t be fooled, it gets a fair share of attention from word-of-mouth recommendations and its bright-as-the-sun yellow facade on St George’s Road. Chances are you’ll have noticed the yellow building with the big thumbs up imprinted on it when driving past. As the name suggests, it’s all good times from the minute you enter.

The space itself is reflective of the menu – it’s no frills, no fuss and a sprinkle of fun. The tables are old school, covered in big white sheets of paper that make for tablecloths. And while you may expect to find salt and pepper on the table, at Good Times, you’ll find little grey lead pencils made for doodling while you wait. You can sip on $9 wine carafes or an array of affordable bevs, too.

In what feels like a rarity these days, Good Times takes bookings and is only open three days a week (from 4pm till late, in case you’re wondering). The menu features classics – napolitana, bolognese, pesto – usually on a bed of spaghetti, though the team spice things up by keeping it ever-changing. It caters to everyone. The fussy friend? Sorted. The vegan friend? There are options. The frugal friend? Tick of approval. With most of the pastas starting at $9 a pop, it’d basically be rude not to. It’s a nice feeling to go somewhere that doesn’t break the bank these days, but doesn’t feel like you’re skimping either.

Add the alfresco garden out the back to the mix and Good Times becomes the kind of place you want to stay at all night, sipping on negronis and chipping at grissini.