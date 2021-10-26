Hector's Deli brings the big sandwich guns to South Melbourne

It’s glaringly clear that during times of trouble Melburnians tend to turn to one of life’s simplest pleasures: the humble sandwich. Skid your knee as a kid? Here, have a sanga. Attending a wake? Perhaps a finger sandwich might help. Enduring the midst of a pandemic? Eat a sandwich to ease your woes.

One of Melbourne’s finest sandwich connoisseurs, Hector’s Deli (who is a constant in our best sandwich list) has the most exciting news to announce since the invention of sliced bread.

Richmond’s sister venue has just opened up on Coventry Street in South Melbourne to give southside punters a taste of all the carb-loaded action. Co-owner Dom Wilton is excited to open the deli and carry on the team's ethos of evolving no-frills classics to maintain their original integrity, but also showcase premium ingredients.

Wilton recalls his childhood and the classic Australian country bakery experience. “I remember eating sandwiches for almost every course as a kid and I think that really resonates with the older generations too who get excited at seeing a sandwich shop.”

At the South Melbourne venue, you can expect new daily specials (thanks to the large, on-site kitchen) with hot and cold menus designed by chef Jack Muir Rigby (Etta, Embla), salads (AKA sandwiches without bread) and Stomping Ground x Hector's Deli Lunchtime Lager by the can or on tap. Sandwiches will always remain the star of the show and Turkish bread (developed with Flywheel) will be used to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

One such flavour punters can expect will include the classic chicken and mayo. Here it will meet native bush herbs, citrus ranch dressing with roasted chicken thighs and breasts with green oak lettuce and lightly pickled cucumber.

Weekly roast specials will take place complete with heat lamps and the likes of topside from Cape Grim sourced at Gary’s Meats, turned into rare roast beef, as well as French’s mustard, sweet pickled white onions, parsley vinaigrette and horseradish mayo. Pick your fighter in the form of a sandwich or salad.

The interior has been fitted out by design studio Hecker Guthrie. Hector's Deli South Melbourne is open now.