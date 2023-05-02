Time Out says

Head up Collins Street toward the Docklands and you'll eventually stumble across Vegan Home Bar. From the outset, the unassuming eatery may seem like just another lunch spot catering for the corporate crowd. But step inside and you'll soon discover a wonderland of rainbow-hued juices, snacks and plant-based bowls.

There's even vegan wine on tap, should a lunchtime tipple take your fancy. With tubular glass bottles of almond nut mylks and charcoal-infused mystery juice lining the fridges, there's no doubt this is the sort of place you'd find Gwyneth Paltrow. But you'd be mistaken if you wrote Home Vegan Bar off as another fad chaser. The kitchen here makes almost everything in-house, from the daily curry specials and salads to some very addictive kimchi – we'd eat with everything if we could.

It all makes for a rollicking good vegan feed and the menu is as diverse as it is plentiful. The bar kicks off at breakfast with a globally inspired array of dishes: shakshuka, acai and a vegan benny enlivened with jalapeno-pineapple salsa. The lunch selection continues to keep it interesting, but beware: at noon, it gets as busy as you'd imagine. After all, it's not that easy to find a proper, wholesome lunch in the CBD.

Try a vegan bibimbap bowl with spicy roast tofu or a green goddess risotto next time you're in town. Home will make you feel right at – well, home!

