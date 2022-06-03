Time Out says

In celebration of National Fish and Chip Day, Hunky Dory Fish and Chips has created fish tacos for one day only.

Australia's family of fishers are bringing the nostalgia of childhood fish and chip Friday back on June 3 – and true to form, they're putting a healthy spin on the offering. The team have created a trio of hot and crispy panko crumbed fish tacos with cabbage, aioli and a little drizzle of HD spicy sauce that will go down a treat as the weather gets a little frosty.

For the Hunky Dory family, the day is about more than just a perfectly fried fare. Founder Greg Robotis says he was "was raised on the water", standing proudly beside his Greek dad and grandfather when Hunky Dory first opened its doors back in 2004. "My grandfather was still rocking a Hunkys T-shirt when he was 91," recalls Greg. Grateful for the support over the last 17 years, Greg says the day is about creating something fun for customers and family. "[The fish taco] is like a party in your mouth, I was hooked after the first bite and can't wait for our customers to try them," he says.

Grab them while they're hot – they're available for one day only on Friday, June 3.

