Nothing says ‘I love you, Dad’ like wagyu, sushi and sake

Stop Googling ‘best Father’s Day present’ and put down that hardware store voucher, Ishizuka is here with the ultimate Father’s Day present; sushi, truffle and wagyu, matched perfectly with sake.

The limited-edition two-layered bento box from the Japanese eatery is made up of a selection of premium sushi treats, including unagi oshizushi and fresh nigiri, alongside a handcrafted A5 Kagoshima Wagyu, black truffle and foie gras pie, with an optional additional sake to pair.

Only 10 boxes will be made available per day, from Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4, with all orders needing to be in by Thursday, September 1.



The bento boxes are priced at $265 per box, with the option for the sake to be purchased for an additional $100.



Boxes can be ordered via the Ishizuka website.