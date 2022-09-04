Stop Googling ‘best Father’s Day present’ and put down that hardware store voucher, Ishizuka is here with the ultimate Father’s Day present; sushi, truffle and wagyu, matched perfectly with sake.
The limited-edition two-layered bento box from the Japanese eatery is made up of a selection of premium sushi treats, including unagi oshizushi and fresh nigiri, alongside a handcrafted A5 Kagoshima Wagyu, black truffle and foie gras pie, with an optional additional sake to pair.
Only 10 boxes will be made available per day, from Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4, with all orders needing to be in by Thursday, September 1.
The bento boxes are priced at $265 per box, with the option for the sake to be purchased for an additional $100.
Boxes can be ordered via the Ishizuka website.