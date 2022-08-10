Melbourne
Content creator Jess Alizzi sitting in a café with a matcha latte.
Photograph: Jess Alizzi

Jess Alizzi's guide to the best matcha in Melbourne

Not all matcha is created equal, so we asked the influencer and self-proclaimed matcha enthusiast where the best brews are

Written by Jess Alizzi
Is there any beverage more aesthetic than a bright green and super foamy matcha latte? Espresso is swapped for high-quality powdered green tea and swirled with milk for a result that's likely often graced your Instagram feed. Whether it's served hot, poured over ice or mixed with fruit, the result is delicious, earthy and smooth.

But not all matcha is created equal, so to find out which cafés serve the crème de la crema, we asked Melbourne influencer and self-proclaimed matcha enthusiast Jess Alizzi to run us through her top five. 

Jess Alizzi's top five matcha hotspots in Melbourne

Ini Studios
Photograph: Ini Studio

Ini Studios

"With two iconic locations and likely more to come, Ini Studios has become quite the hot spot in Melbourne if you’re after a relaxing, aesthetically pleasing spot for your morning matcha run. Located in both Collingwood and Carlton, Ini Studios offers a clean, tranquil, and relaxed space to sip matcha, snack on a waffle and enjoy." 

Taiyo Sun
Photograph: Taiyo Sun

Taiyo Sun

"This is a real IYKYK café. Situated in Fitzroy North behind an unassuming door on a main road is Taiyo Sun. This must-visit spot specialises in home-style Japanese comfort food and some of the best matcha in Melbourne. Get in early though, there are only three tables!"

Tori's
Photograph: Tori's

Tori's

"Situated in a laneway between Lonsdale and Little Bourke is Tori’s, a small artisan bakery offering a wide variety of delicious cakes, desserts, and some of the best matcha to pair. Its matcha flavoured sweets are also not to be missed!"

Little Rogue
Photograph: Little Rogue

Little Rogue

"Hidden down a little Melbourne laneway, Little Rogue is easy to miss but worth the effort to find. The small, cosy café offers a wide variety of pastries and sweets from its sister bakery Bakemono across the street, but it is the matcha that I always come back for. Sweet, generous servings and made with love."

Hikari
Photograph: Hikari Life

Hikari

"Hikari is not only one of the newer spots on the list but is also the easiest to find. Located in the heart of Swanston Street, just outside Melbourne Central, this tiny Japanese café offers not only some of the best matcha in Melbourne but a beautiful selection of Japanese tableware and décor. A sweet spot to relax, enjoy a matcha and people watch by the window."

