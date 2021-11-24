Glasses of vino and tasty dishes start at just $5 from this lively wine bar and tapas joint on High Street

It might surprise you to learn that there's a lively Spanish tapas restaurant and wine bar tucked away on the quieter end of High Street that trails into Reservoir. Owner Adam Racina, who grew up in the area, opened the restaurant in August 2020 just before one of the lockdowns and since reopening for dine-in patrons, the restaurant has become a hotspot amongst locals.

When you step inside, it's immediately obvious that the tiny space once housed an espresso bar. Now, the bar is lined with a series of wine taps serving up tipples from local producers. One of the first things you'll notice when peeking at the drink offerings and the food menu is the affordability: glasses of wine and tapas plates start at just $5.

The menu changes based on seasonality, but past offerings include the grilled beef heart with green sauce and pickled onion; chargrilled octopus with preserved plums; housemade sourdough bread and smoked mackerel. The cocktail list is fairly sparse but has classics like the Manhattan and the Negroni, and there are a variety of wines to choose from. For dessert, there are a variety of dessert wines that pair well with a slice of Basque burnt cheesecake.

La Pinta only takes bookings for groups of five or more and is otherwise walk-in only.