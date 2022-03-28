The best Spanish restaurants in Melbourne

The OG mothership that sparked Melbourne’s giddy love affair with all things Español, Frank Camorra’s CBD portal to the tapas bars of Barcelona is still going strong 19 years on. The signature anchoa - a hand-filleted Cantabrian anchovy on a crouton with smoked tomato sorbet – is the must-order, chased by a glass of manzanilla, but other classics nip at its heels. Air-dried wagyu topped with a fluff of truffled potato foam and an oozing poached egg and Pedro Ximenez beef cheeks on cauliflower puree fly the flag for MoVida classicism but there’s also a welcome spirit of evolution within these graffiti-daubed walls. File under “icon”.