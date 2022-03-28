Melbourne
Timeout

Platters of Spanish tapas from Las Tapas.
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The best Spanish restaurants in Melbourne

From one-bite tapas wonders to some of the best paella you'll find in Australia

Written by
Larissa Dubecki
There's no cuisine that brings the sunshine quite like Spanish. From one-bite tapas wonders to a paella that demands a group of mates packing an appetite, it's a compelling way to travel via your stomach. Not booking a ticket to San Sebastian anytime soon? Fear not: our list of the ten best Spanish spots in Melbourne will have you flying on wings of desire.

Looking to eat well without breaking the bank? Check out our list of the best cheap eats in Melbourne.

MoVida

MoVida

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

The OG mothership that sparked Melbourne’s giddy love affair with all things Español, Frank Camorra’s CBD portal to the tapas bars of Barcelona is still going strong 19 years on. The signature anchoa - a hand-filleted Cantabrian anchovy on a crouton with smoked tomato sorbet – is the must-order, chased by a glass of manzanilla, but other classics nip at its heels. Air-dried wagyu topped with a fluff of truffled potato foam and an oozing poached egg and Pedro Ximenez beef cheeks on cauliflower puree fly the flag for MoVida classicism but there’s also a welcome spirit of evolution within these graffiti-daubed walls. File under “icon”.

La Pinta
Photograph: Stephen Laurence

La Pinta

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Reservoir

You have to arrive early to grab a seat at the tapas bar that put Reservoir on the resto-map. Colonising a character-filled old espresso bar, the horseshoe-shaped counter is the perfect vantage point for the theatre of staff pouring vermouth on tap and delivering on the small plates promise of the ever-changing blackboard menu. You’ll get the classics here - tortilla de patatas, polenta-crumbed pigs’ head nuggets anointed with jammy quince, zesty mussels escabeche – as well as the seasonally inventive. One of Melbourne’s best.

Bar Lourinha
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Bar Lourinha

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Even if you plan to pop in for a single dish of the yellowtail kingfish “pancetta”, a fixture since the doors swung open on this so-authentic-it-hurts tapas bar way back in 2006, you’ll end up grazing your way through the menu. Such is the gravitational pull of this slip of a place lurking in the upper reaches of Melbourne’s CBD. Decorated in a giddy whirl of op-shop tchotchkes and Spanish and Portuguese memorabilia, it boasts a serious Old World wine program to go with Matt McConnell’s sharp and snappy menu. Grab a seat at the bar and let the staff be your spirit guide.

Bomba
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Bomba

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Fun, fast and furious, Jesse Gerner’s paean to the workers’ clubs of Spain can’t resist putting a Melbourne spin on proceedings (we can’t vouch for the Spanish proletariat getting down with a plate of charry Crystal Bay prawns with fermented chilli, or Abrolhos Island scallops with chorizo vinaigrette). But the food is on point, the sangria free-flowing and the vibe infectious. If you want to keep the party going, take the lift five floors up to Bomba Bar, where a compact kitchen pumps out Spanish-accented snacks including “bikinis” (Catalan-style toasties) alongside a hefty booze list, with two all-weather outdoor terraces surrounded by the twinkle of city lights.

Simply Spanish

Simply Spanish

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne

If you’re looking for Australia’s best paella, you’ve come to the right place. This rustic joint at South Melbourne Market has been gonged the best paella outside Spain, which means the Valencian gatekeepers are smiling on father and son owners Leno and Jake Latarullo. Swing by for the signature big pan paella with its combination of chorizo, chicken, calamari and mussels, and the all-important socarrat (crunchy rice base).

MoVida Aqui
Photograph: Mark Chew

MoVida Aqui

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

There’ll be no second-restaurant syndrome suffered by this bigger, lighter and brighter young MoVida sibling in the heart of the legal district. The group-friendly proportions are a drawcard over the Hosier Lane original, as is the olive tree-shaded terrace and the tongue-in-cheek fit-out of milk crate light fittings hanging over the central bar. You’ll get paella here, too, and the calamari bocadillo with its trademark tang of piquillo pepper. It’s so good you really ought to order two.

Las Tapas
Graham Denholm

Las Tapas

  • Restaurants
  • St Kilda

Step past the cheery yellow façade into an authentic approximation of the real Iberian deal, where rugged red brick walls, attractively low lighting and a convivial hum gets our tick as the perfect venue for a first date. Like the name says, this St Kilda institution deals in the dark arts of tapas, with the menu running to 40 items scrawled on the blackboard menu from the usual suspects of patatas bravas, croquetas and grilled prawns to charry sardines daubed in salsa verde and mussels in chilli tomato sauce.  

Anada

Anada

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Planting its flag on a pre-trendy Gertrude Street in Fitzroy, Jesse Gerner’s original Spanish joint keeps on keeping on thanks to a compelling mix of southern Iberian food and a killer Spanish wine list. Tapas dishes can be more restaurant-y than some of Añada’s brethren – think fermented chilli butter on the Clarence River prawns, and whey-fermented cucumber with smoked eel cream and pops of salmon roe – but the daily-changing paella keeps its finger on the rustic pulse. Our advice? Take the banquet menu ride to appreciate this stalwart in all its glory.

Lona Pintxos Bar St Kilda
Photograph: Asher Floyd

Lona Pintxos Bar St Kilda

  • Restaurants
  • St Kilda

A long, slinky space with smart brown leather booths, a mezzanine for optimum people watching and our favourite drinking snacks from the Basque country in Spain – yes, Armadale’s Lona Pintxos Bar is a high-fun concept. Help yourself to nibbly things laid out near the bar, as well as hot options brought around on trays. Each pintxos has a toothpick in it, which you save and present to the cashier at the end of the night. It’s kind of half Sizzler, half yum cha and a whole lot of awesome.

Naked in the Sky
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

Naked in the Sky

  • Bars
  • Fitzroy

It’s got some of the best views in town, thanks to the huge glass-walled balcony on the fifth floor of a Fitzroy landmark, and a Basque menu that gives another reason to fight the crowds for a table. The best dishes stick to the simpler end of the spectrum, whether that’s grilled eye-fillet skewers threaded with pardon peppers and black garlic sauce or jalapeno and cheddar croquettes.

