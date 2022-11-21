Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

La Vètta

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  1. Inside the restaurant there are wooden floors, tables with white tableclothes, low hanging light fittings, and a waiter in a waistcoat walks through serving a cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied/La Vetta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. There is a birds eye view of a white table which has a plate of oysters, salumi, burrata, sashimi, and several glasses of wine
    Photograph: Supplied/La Vetta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. On a table there are several dishes of food including prawns and calamari, next to two glasses of wine, and you can see a person in a grey shirt holding onto one of the glasses of wine
    Photograph: Supplied/La Vetta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A view of the outside of the estate shows a large two level wood and glass building with the sun setting behind it
    Photograph: Supplied/La Vetta
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. On a white table there is a large plate of pasta next to a cocktail, and some has a knife and fork in their hands about to cut a piece of pasta
    Photograph: Supplied/La Vetta
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Come for the inventive Italian cuisine, stay for the picturesque setting

Mickleham winery Marnong Estate has just opened the doors to La Vètta, its new refined restaurant purveying contemporary Italian fare that’s been dreamed into reality by executive chef Salvatore Giorgio (+39, A25, Scopri, Bar Bambi).

Following a trip through the villages of Italy’s south, Salvatore returned to the estate with a new-found passion for regional cuisine. La Vètta – which translates to ‘the summit’ in Italian – features lesser-known dishes and traditional cooking techniques seamlessly blended with modern flavours and local, seasonal produce. 

Menu highlights include a classic wagyu bresaola with lemon and aged Parmigiano, a rich capretto with baby goat, new potatoes and fresh peas, and a sweet arancino with coconut, Nutella and raspberry. The accompanying wine list is peppered with Estate wines, Italian drinks and varietals produced locally, letting you enjoy a drop against the scenic setting of the Sunbury wine region.

La Vetta is open Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 3pm for lunch and from 6pm until late for dinner.

If you're looking for other out-of-town adventures, check out the best day trips from Melbourne

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Marnong Estate
2335 Mickleham Rd
Mickleham
Melbourne
3064
Contact:
marnongestate.com.au/la-vetta
03 9216 3300
Opening hours:
Thurs-Sun noon-3pm & 6pm-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!