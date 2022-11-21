Time Out says

Come for the inventive Italian cuisine, stay for the picturesque setting

Mickleham winery Marnong Estate has just opened the doors to La Vètta, its new refined restaurant purveying contemporary Italian fare that’s been dreamed into reality by executive chef Salvatore Giorgio (+39, A25, Scopri, Bar Bambi).

Following a trip through the villages of Italy’s south, Salvatore returned to the estate with a new-found passion for regional cuisine. La Vètta – which translates to ‘the summit’ in Italian – features lesser-known dishes and traditional cooking techniques seamlessly blended with modern flavours and local, seasonal produce.

Menu highlights include a classic wagyu bresaola with lemon and aged Parmigiano, a rich capretto with baby goat, new potatoes and fresh peas, and a sweet arancino with coconut, Nutella and raspberry. The accompanying wine list is peppered with Estate wines, Italian drinks and varietals produced locally, letting you enjoy a drop against the scenic setting of the Sunbury wine region.

La Vetta is open Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 3pm for lunch and from 6pm until late for dinner.

