Mickleham winery Marnong Estate has just opened the doors to La Vètta, its new refined restaurant purveying contemporary Italian fare that’s been dreamed into reality by executive chef Salvatore Giorgio (+39, A25, Scopri, Bar Bambi).
Following a trip through the villages of Italy’s south, Salvatore returned to the estate with a new-found passion for regional cuisine. La Vètta – which translates to ‘the summit’ in Italian – features lesser-known dishes and traditional cooking techniques seamlessly blended with modern flavours and local, seasonal produce.
Menu highlights include a classic wagyu bresaola with lemon and aged Parmigiano, a rich capretto with baby goat, new potatoes and fresh peas, and a sweet arancino with coconut, Nutella and raspberry. The accompanying wine list is peppered with Estate wines, Italian drinks and varietals produced locally, letting you enjoy a drop against the scenic setting of the Sunbury wine region.
La Vetta is open Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 3pm for lunch and from 6pm until late for dinner.