Time Out says

The month-long festivities will include limited edition lamb dishes – and Andy Allen behind the BBQ

In honour of Melbourne Lamb Month, Andy Allen and Head Chef Mark Hannell of Tullamarine eatery Three Blue Ducks are lambing up the menu with new month-long specials.

Using quality lamb sourced locally from Gippsland, dishes will include pulled lamb and mashed potato cakes with eggs and harissa yoghurt, and BBQ lamb with herb salsa, burnt honey and hazelnuts. The team have also partnered with craft beer friends Bodriggy Brewing, with all new menu items matched with their oatmeal stout.

Now that Andy has wrapped up filming the most recent season of MasterChef, you might even catch him behind the BBQ.

The lamb special kicks off Friday, July 22 and will run until Monday, August 22. All dishes are available until sold out. To book a table, head to the Three Blue Ducks website.





