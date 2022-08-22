Melbourne
Lamb Month at Three Blue Ducks

  • Restaurants, Barbecue
  • Urbnsurf, Tullamarine
  1. BBQ lamb with celeriac and radicchio
    Photograph: Three Blue Ducks
  2. Pulled BBQ lamb and mash potato cakes with poached eggs
    Photograph: Three Blue Ducks
The month-long festivities will include limited edition lamb dishes – and Andy Allen behind the BBQ

In honour of Melbourne Lamb Month, Andy Allen and Head Chef Mark Hannell of Tullamarine eatery Three Blue Ducks are lambing up the menu with new month-long specials.

Using quality lamb sourced locally from Gippsland, dishes will include pulled lamb and mashed potato cakes with eggs and harissa yoghurt, and BBQ lamb with herb salsa, burnt honey and hazelnuts. The team have also partnered with craft beer friends Bodriggy Brewing, with all new menu items matched with their oatmeal stout.   

Now that Andy has wrapped up filming the most recent season of MasterChef, you might even catch him behind the BBQ. 

The lamb special kicks off Friday, July 22 and will run until Monday, August 22. All dishes are available until sold out. To book a table, head to the Three Blue Ducks website



Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.threeblueducks.com/
Address:
Urbnsurf
309 Melrose Drive
Tullamarine
Melbourne
3043
Contact:
(03) 8774 9695
Price:
$23-$43
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 8-11.30am, 12-4pm; Wed-Fri 8-11.30am, 12-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 8-11.15am, 12-8.30pm

Dates and times

12:00 pmLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
12:00 pmLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
9:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
9:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
9:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
12:00 pmLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
12:00 pmLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
8:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
8:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
8:00 amLamb Month @ Three Blue DucksUrbnsurf $23-$43
