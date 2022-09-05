Time Out says

After taking out Gourmet Traveler Wine Magazine's award for 'Best Large Cellar Door' in 2021, cool-climate winemaker Attwoods Wines has just launched its newest offering. Now, its Glenlyon cellar door is home to 'Le Bouchon at Attwoods', a destination restaurant taking its name from the French term for cork – the choice of closure used at Attwoods.

Here, you'll find ‘Bistronomique’ style food reminiscent of Lyonnaise dining, paired thoughtfully with Attwoods’ wines. Ex-sommelier and now winemaker Troy Walsh comes to Attwoods with 15 years of experience as a sommelier in London’s famed fine dining scene. His expertise is in small-batch, minimal-intervention wines with a cool-climate flare.

Walsh worked closely with ex-Michelin star chef Sean Marshall (Deja Vue, Hell of the North) to curate the paired offering, bringing their shared passion for French fare to regional Victoria with a four-course menu that rotates on a monthly basis.

The September menu features an entree of charred Wagyu tataki with ponzu and tarragon cream followed by French classic Duck a l’Orange, served alongside an amuse of blue swimmer crab with kombu mousse and rounded off with a milk chocolate espuma.

“The idea is that when you come to Le Bouchon, it ’s like having lunch at our home, you get a menu that’s been curated for each season with dishes that really pair well with our wine and a really personal customer experience,” says Walsh.

The dining space is simple and intimate, with expansive windows that let you look out to the surrounding greenery as you wine and dine. There are only 30 seats made available per service for lunch, with bookings already selling out many weeks in advance as visitors flock to the French eatery.

Lunch at Le Bouchon at Attwoods is available Friday and Saturday and can be booked via the Attwoods website.