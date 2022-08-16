Time Out says

Following a devastating fire that damaged the Pt Leo Restaurant earlier in the year, Pt Leo Estate has just opened its doors. The winery is now home to Pt Leo Pavilion, a temporary dining space that will stand in until the relaunch of their main restaurant.

Though it’s a temporary space, you can still expect the commitment to quality that the Pt Leo Estate team has long been known for, offering a $95 shared menu alongside a matched Wine Progression. There’s no skimping on luxe dining at Leo Pavilion, with the menu curated by Culinary Director Josep Espuga covering everything from oysters through to seasonal Red Hill truffles and a selection of fine Australian cheeses.

The dining space itself exudes the same premium contemporary design of the Estate, with natural furnishings, modern lighting and sculpture art including the likes of ‘Droplets’ (2011) by Jane Valentine.

“The Pt Leo Pavilion is a testament to our wonderful team and the greater Pt Leo Estate community who continue to support and motivate us,” says General Manager of the Estate, Roger Lancia. “We have been able to re-create a generous and contemporary dining experience that exists harmoniously with our amazing Cellar Door and world-class Sculpture Park.”

The Pavilion will primarily be open for lunch seven days a week, though it will operate a Champagne, cocktail and caviar bar for those wanting to spend their Saturday nights in good taste.

Bookings for Pt Leo Pavilion are open now via the Pt Leo website.