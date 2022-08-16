Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Leo Pavilion

  • Restaurants
  • Merricks
  1. Caviar and champagne
    C.McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. The Pt Leo wine cellar
    C McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Pt Leo
    C McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Pt Leo
    C McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Pt Leo
    C McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Pt Leo
    C McConville
    PreviousNext
    /6
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Enjoy a shared-style menu and a tailored wine list inspired by the Mornington region

Following a devastating fire that damaged the Pt Leo Restaurant earlier in the year, Pt Leo Estate has just opened its doors. The winery is now home to Pt Leo Pavilion, a temporary dining space that will stand in until the relaunch of their main restaurant.

Though it’s a temporary space, you can still expect the commitment to quality that the Pt Leo Estate team has long been known for, offering a $95 shared menu alongside a matched Wine Progression. There’s no skimping on luxe dining at Leo Pavilion, with the menu curated by Culinary Director Josep Espuga covering everything from oysters through to seasonal Red Hill truffles and a selection of fine Australian cheeses. 

The dining space itself exudes the same premium contemporary design of the Estate, with natural furnishings, modern lighting and sculpture art including the likes of ‘Droplets’ (2011) by Jane Valentine. 

“The Pt Leo Pavilion is a testament to our wonderful team and the greater Pt Leo Estate community who continue to support and motivate us,” says General Manager of the Estate, Roger Lancia. “We have been able to re-create a generous and contemporary dining experience that exists harmoniously with our amazing Cellar Door and world-class Sculpture Park.”

The Pavilion will primarily be open for lunch seven days a week, though it will operate a Champagne, cocktail and caviar bar for those wanting to spend their Saturday nights in good taste. 

Bookings for Pt Leo Pavilion are open now via the Pt Leo website.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
3649 Frankston - Flinders Rd
Melbourne
3916
Contact:
www.ptleoestate.com.au/dine/ptleopavilion
03 5989 9011
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun noon-late; Sat 6pm-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.