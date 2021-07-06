Sample Melbourne's largest selection of tequila and mezcal at Mejico

Under the glow of a neon pink ‘Hola’ sign sits tequila bar and Mexican-inspired eatery Mejico. It’s hidden away on Pink Alley (fitting, with the venue’s overarching hot pink tones) and boasts Melbourne’s largest selection of tequila and mezcal.

The venue was founded by Dr Sam Prince, founder of Mexican chain store Zambrero and Sri Lankan eatery Indu, with Ian Hicks of Hicks Hospitality Group following the Sydney venue's success.

Servers smash guacamole tableside, armed with a mortar and pestle, chillies, coriander, red onion, agave lime syrup and avocado. The finished product is served with crisp, salty plantain chips.

Sweet corn ribs bend and twist, dusted in chilli and lime miso and flecks of queso fresco, imitating the vegetarian alternative to chicken wings – both saucy and moreish. The venue’s yet-to-be named hot sauce adds a piquant but not too spicy kick. Sink into a glass (or a jug) of sweet sangria, the classic red wine variety spiked with orange and spice. Of course, there’s a dedicated Margarita menu – but it’s tough to stay away from the zesty original.

The classic fish taco replaces white-fleshed fish with chunks of salt-baked trout with a zingy caper salsa and lime crema, while the cochinita pibil taco, a slow-roasted pulled pork number whose recipe hails from the Yucatán Peninsula, is juicy and accompanied by pickled red cabbage, flecks of white onion and jalapeño.

At night, the space transforms into a haunt for hen’s nights and big groups looking to wine down until the wee hours of the night (as late as 3am). It’s a casual affair that will leave you buzzing as you head out into the real world.