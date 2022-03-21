Melbourne
  • EN
Timeout

Moonhouse

  • Restaurants
  • Balaclava
A group of four people standing in the under construction Moon House restaurant.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Balaclava's new Chinese-inspired diner brings Hainanese chicken sandos and XO pork floss to the party

This May, the brains behind hip southside eateries New Quarter, Hanoi Hannah, Tokyo Tina and Firebird will open Moonhouse, a mod-Chinese bistro in Balaclava. It'll fill the space left by local fave Ilona Staller, which called it a day at the end of 2020.

Simon Blacher, Commune Group's creative director, engaged longtime collaborators Ewert Leaf and agency Space Between to refit the former bank (and one-time Red Rooster) at 282 Carlisle Street. The group plans to breathe new life into the heritage building for a 70-seat venue on the ground floor and private dining for 30 upstairs, as well as a cocktail bar. 

"I grew up and cut my teeth in this area, and we feel privileged to be taking over such an important site in Balaclava," Blacher says. "The building is rich in history, and our design respects and embraces its heritage."

True to form, the opening staff have moved across from Commune Group's established venues. Executive chef Anthony Choi (Firebird, New Quarter) will oversee the kitchen, with head chef Shirley Summakwan (Tokyo Tina, Hanoi Hannah Volume II, New Quarter) at the and. Expect a wild dessert game from group pastry chef Enza Soto, who joined New Quarter and Firebird after time at Brae, Baker D. Chirico and Bibelot

Summakwan says the menu draws inspiration from all over China "the riff on familiar and approachable flavours that we have all grown up with." Her top picks include the Hainanese chicken club sandwich, char siu pork spiked with pickled pineapple, and steamed oysters with XO floss. But that's not all: "My girl Enza is playing around with a black tea crème brûlée and the best egg tart in town," she says.

Behind the bar, the drinks list is focused on serving exclusively Australian wine, spirits and beers, although there isn't a sommelier on the books just yet.

Craving more Asian food? Check out our list of the best dumplings in Melbourne.

Written by
Nola James

Details

Address:
282 Carlisle Street
Balaclava
Melbourne
3183
Contact:
www.moonhouse.com.au
