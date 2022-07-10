Melbourne
Mr Joe

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond
  1. A table with four dishes and three glasses of wine.
    Photograph: Mr Joe
  2. The glass front wall of Mr Joe restaurant.
    Photograph: Mr Joe
  3. The dining room at Mr Joe.
    Photograph: Mr Joe
  4. A white bowl with grilled sardines.
    Photograph: Mr Joe
  5. A line-up of five cocktails.
    Photograph: Mr Joe
Restaurantgoers now get the choice of a fine dining set menu or a casual a la carte line-up of tapas

Mr Joe has long existed as a local favourite, with the Burley Street restaurant becoming the go-to location in Melbourne’s East. Responding to changing customer demands and a change in preferences for different styles of dining options, husband and wife duo Martin Sun and Yang Han introduced two new menu offerings that satisfy a variety of tastes and occasions. 

The new set menu includes a five-course degustation that rotates on a monthly basis and aims to emphasise experimental flavours. Think dishes like duck mille-feuille with prawn, duck liver parfait, fig chutney, and carrot crisp or toothfish with sauteed celeriac, buckwheat, beurre blanc and witlof. The Spanish-inspired casual tapas menu is made up of sharing plates and larger dishes priced from $12 to $24, including grilled sardines with tomato and paprika and charred rump with chimichurri.

Sun and Han have also utilised the expertise of sommelier Tim O’Donnell to provide an expansive selection of local and international wines that pair perfectly with both menus on offer. For the cocktail-inclined, there are also new signature tipples like the Yuzu Sour and Strawberry Shake. The 'Mr Joe Bottomless' option allows patrons to enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited cocktails for an additional $39 per person.

Looking for other things to do in the area? Check out our guide to Richmond.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
362-364 Burnley Street
Richmond
3121
Contact:
+61370130301
Price:
price cheap
Opening hours:
SATURDAY:08:00:00 - 22:00:00; MONDAY:07:00:00 - 21:30:00; THURSDAY:07:00:00 - 21:30:00; TUESDAY:07:00:00 - 21:30:00; FRIDAY:07:00:00 - 22:00:00; WEDNESDAY:07:00:00 - 21:30:00; SUNDAY:08:00:00 - 21:00:00
