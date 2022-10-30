Time Out says

Turkish classics reimagined for the classy wine bar setting, and a wine list to transport you straight to Cappadocia

Chef Ayhan Erkoc brings 21 years of hospitality experience to his newest venture, Nazar Wine Bar, which sits in the long-vacant site where Hellenic Republic once stood. Arabic for ‘evil eye’, a Middle Eastern amulet considered a powerful protective symbol, the symbol reminds Ayhan of his home in Turkey.

The intimate wine bar captures the essence of Turkish culture and cuisine, with modern Australian influence peppered throughout. Signature dishes include a beetroot kebab with textures of labneh and rosemary, pacific oysters with sumac and a duck pastirma served alongside a duck-liver parfait on caramelised brick pastry. End the meal on a sweet note with the salted orange blossom caramel with Turkish coffee ice cream.

The wine menu is considered and stays true to the venue’s Turkish roots, featuring native wines from Cappadocia and Denizli, and the cocktail list is made up of the likes of a Turkish coffee Martini and apple tea Whiskey Sour.

“Turkish wine is unique because Turkey has been making wine longer than most other countries. The unique native varieties such as Öküzgözü, Kalecik Karası, and Boğazkere are incredibly food-friendly and beautifully enhance the contemporary Turkish menu,” says Erkoc.

The decor is sure to transport diners to the bazaars of Turkey, with rustic walls, hanging plants, and evil eye symbols throughout, taking you on a Mediterranean trip just 5km east of the CBD.

Nazar Wine Bar is open Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 10pm.

