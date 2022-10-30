Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nazar Wine Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Ashburton
  1. At Nazar Wine Bar there is a wooden table with a white plate filled with stones with three half oysters topped with a pink spice
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. On a wooden table from a birds eye view there are many different Turkish dishes and glasses of wine
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. On a wooden table there is a black bowl with a white napkin inside which holds two filo cigars
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. The bar at Nazar has wooden bar top, wooden stools, hanging plants and shelves of wine in front of blue tiles
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. On a black plate on a wooden table there are two small crumpets topped with cream and roe
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A wooden table has four different dishes on a two glasses of wine and some candles in the background
    Photograph: Supplied/Nazar Wine Bar
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Turkish classics reimagined for the classy wine bar setting, and a wine list to transport you straight to Cappadocia

Chef Ayhan Erkoc brings 21 years of hospitality experience to his newest venture, Nazar Wine Bar, which sits in the long-vacant site where Hellenic Republic once stood. Arabic for ‘evil eye’, a Middle Eastern amulet considered a powerful protective symbol, the symbol reminds Ayhan of his home in Turkey. 

The intimate wine bar captures the essence of Turkish culture and cuisine, with modern Australian influence peppered throughout. Signature dishes include a beetroot kebab with textures of labneh and rosemary, pacific oysters with sumac and a duck pastirma served alongside a duck-liver parfait on caramelised brick pastry. End the meal on a sweet note with the salted orange blossom caramel with Turkish coffee ice cream.

The wine menu is considered and stays true to the venue’s Turkish roots, featuring native wines from Cappadocia and Denizli, and the cocktail list is made up of the likes of a Turkish coffee Martini and apple tea Whiskey Sour.

“Turkish wine is unique because Turkey has been making wine longer than most other countries. The unique native varieties such as Öküzgözü, Kalecik Karası, and Boğazkere are incredibly food-friendly and beautifully enhance the contemporary Turkish menu,” says Erkoc. 

The decor is sure to transport diners to the bazaars of Turkey, with rustic walls, hanging plants, and evil eye symbols throughout, taking you on a Mediterranean trip just 5km east of the CBD.

Nazar Wine Bar is open Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 10pm.

Speaking of flatbread and kebabs, check out the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Melbourne here. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
26 Cotham Rd
Kew
Melbourne
3101
Contact:
www.nazarwinebar.com.au
0407 718 191
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 4-10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.