Soup at New Jaffa
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Melbourne

The city's best purveyors of hummus, falafel, pickles, and charcoal meats

Written by
Time Out editors
There are sharp distinctions between the regional fare of the Middle East, but there is also a lot of common ground, especially when it comes to a love of chickpeas, tomato, parsley, pickles, garlic, lemon, proteins grilled over coals, and falafel. Whether you're specifically in the mood for some Lebanese fare with enough garlic toum to kill your dining partner, or open to whoever is doing the best hummus in town, Melbourne boasts an ace Turkish, Israeli, Lebanese, Persian, Syrian, or Armenian restaurant to sort out your particular craving for Middle Eastern food. 

Feeling more Mediterranean? Here's Melbourne best Greek restaurants. Or for a curry, try Melbourne's best Indian restaurants.

Not sure what you fancy? Something on the 50 best restaurants list will hit the mark. 

Melbourne's best Middle Eastern food

New Jaffa
Photograph: Graham Denholm

New Jaffa

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Collingwood
  • price 2 of 4

Since the first recipe for hummus was recorded in 13th-century Cairo, it has travelled far and wide throughout the Levant and Mediterranean. Everyone claims their version is the best, and it's certainly the main attraction at New Jaffa, a Middle Eastern diner in the backstreets of Collingwood. Owner and chef Moshe Ittah makes it fresh daily with traditional ingredients (chickpeas, garlic, lemon, oil and tahini sourced from Israel) using a secret technique. The result is a silky texture, a rich, nutty flavour, and the perfect balance of salt and acid. 

Miznon
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Miznon

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Fans of Ottolenghi would do well to take note. In his cookbook Jerusalem, the renowned chef hailed the mastermind behind global Israeli pita empire Miznon, Eyal Shani, as “the voice of modern Israeli cuisine”. And that voice is now getting global reach. Melbourne’s Hardware Lane outpost has become Shani’s sixth Miznon, and it's where people queue to get their hands on the famous cauliflower.

Babajan
Photograph: Jess Ho

Babajan

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Carlton North
  • price 1 of 4

In this tiny open kitchen they make everything from scratch in-house, and all the action is visible from the 20-odd seats inside. On any given day, the fruits of their labour include piles of hearty salads that wouldn't look out of place in an Ottolenghi cookbook, teacakes, pastries, and Turkish breads like pide and simit. Menemen is the Turkish take on baked eggs that are traditionally pre-scrambled with tomatoes and spices. At Babajan, they choose to bake them whole so you can dunk your simit – a slightly sweet, bagel-like bread ring encrusted with sesame seeds – into the eggy tomato mess. 

Teta Mona
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Teta Mona

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Teta Mona is a boho-chic all-day restaurant where brothers Antoine and Bechara Taouk are serving simple Lebanese with plenty of pickles and very little fuss. This is everything a neighbourhood restaurant should be – it's loud, and it’s BYO, with service that's personal if a little bit shambolic during peak times. It’s all fresh and wholesome stuff, from pan-fried fillets of snapper dressed up with chilli, walnuts and squiggles of tahini right through to the baklava. They make their pastry dessert with agave nectar, chia seeds and coconut oil rather than butter and sugar but it still has a perfect balance of crispness, chew and nutty crunch. That’s a win for all eaters great and small.

 

Maha
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Maha

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Maha’s signature slow raosted lamb shoulder is the stuff of reveries for many carnivores who have crossed its path since the early days (also see: crab meat with the lilting heat of harissa mayo nestled under brik pastry. You'll also find lighter poultry dishes like charry quail duking it out with garlic sauce and dried apricot in a deathmatch to deliciousness. Maha has an old-fashioned Middle Eastern approach to hospitality that has ensured its admission to the club of restaurants that aren’t just places to grab a bite, but part of the fabric of a city. 

Tulum
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Tulum

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Balaclava

Discover the Turkish nation’s edible vitality from a smart, narrow Carlisle Street shopfront made classy with wall sconces, greenery and turquoise Moorish tiles. Turkish food may have been reduced to cliché in the Australian imagination, but this is a kitchen bringing the kind you’d find in Istanbul’s thumpingly vigorous restaurant scene to Balaclava, with a program of pickling, preserving, fermenting and hanging (yoghurt, that is). 

Tiba's Lebanese Food
Tiba's Roxburgh Park

Tiba's Lebanese Food

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick

At Tiba's you'll barely crack a twenty for platter of hoummus, tabouleh, yoghurt, rice, pickled turnip, and the fresh felafel that are crisp on the outside and silky soft on the inside. Drop another couple of dollars for a skewer of halal lamb or a plate of dolmades and you're set. It's alcohol free and family-friendly so go early if you’ve got brats, or, skip the first sitting if you're not a little-person person.

Yagiz
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Yagiz

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • South Yarra
  • price 2 of 4

Southside’s Middle Eastern dining boom keeps on booming and the cooking here is the real deal. Turkey’s favourite bar food, ciger (liver) is cooked the way the Albanians do it (these guys are legendary butchers). Cubes of rich lamb liver are pan-fried in lots of oil and liberally seasoned with cumin, marjoram, paprika and chervil. Pile it on crisp lavash for crunch and knock back a raki while you’re at it. The borek is likewise standout. 

Shukah
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Shukah

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Windsor
  • price 2 of 4

The Shukah name translates as ‘marketplace’ in Armenian. This restaurant isn’t wedded to tradition –  it’s definitely Middle Eastern food by way of Melbourne. To start, order the hummus immersed in brown butter, accompanied by a giant fire-baked lavash. Bread is king in Middle Eastern cuisine and this one hits the mark: it’s just the right kind of greasy, with a healthy sprinkling of za’atar providing that body-tingling zing. Or begin with a meze selection.

Anatolia Tantuni
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Anatolia Tantuni

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Tantuni is the antidote to every disappointing kebab you’ve ever had. At Anatolia Tantuni, owner Burhan Kurucu makes his tantuni with beef or chicken (or a mix) that has been animated with red pepper flakes, smoky paprika and oregano. He wraps it up with diced tomato, sumac-coated red onion and parsley, which cut through the oily redness of the spiced meat, adding acidity, tangy bite and herby freshness. 

