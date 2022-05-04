The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Melbourne

There are sharp distinctions between the regional fare of the Middle East, but there is also a lot of common ground, especially when it comes to a love of chickpeas, tomato, parsley, pickles, garlic, lemon, proteins grilled over coals, and falafel. Whether you're specifically in the mood for some Lebanese fare with enough garlic toum to kill your dining partner, or open to whoever is doing the best hummus in town, Melbourne boasts an ace Turkish, Israeli, Lebanese, Persian, Syrian, or Armenian restaurant to sort out your particular craving for Middle Eastern food.

Feeling more Mediterranean? Here's Melbourne best Greek restaurants. Or for a curry, try Melbourne's best Indian restaurants.

Not sure what you fancy? Something on the 50 best restaurants list will hit the mark.