The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Melbourne

Since the first recipe for hummus was recorded in 13th-century Cairo, it has travelled far and wide throughout the Levant and Mediterranean. Everyone claims their version is the best, and it's certainly the main attraction at New Jaffa, a Middle Eastern diner in the backstreets of Collingwood. Owner and chef Moshe Ittah makes it fresh daily with traditional ingredients (chickpeas, garlic, lemon, oil and tahini sourced from Israel) using a secret technique. The result is a silky texture, a rich, nutty flavour, and the perfect balance of salt and acid.
There are sharp distinctions between the regional fare of the Middle East, but there is also a lot of common ground, especially when it comes to a love of chickpeas, tomato, parsley, pickles, garlic, lemon, proteins grilled over coals, and falafel. Whether you're specifically in the mood for some Lebanese fare with enough garlic toum to kill your dining partner, or open to whoever is doing the best hummus in town, Melbourne boasts an ace Turkish, Israeli, Lebanese, Persian, Syrian, or Armenian restaurant to sort out your particular craving for Middle Eastern food.
