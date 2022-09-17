Time Out says

You can now 'say it with sushi' with Nourish's bespoke sushi crafting service at its Collingwood location. The custom laser-etching machine acquired from Germany, which is the first of its kind in Australia, produces different patterns, graphics, and phrases into sheets of seaweed for its sushi that are available in-store daily.

Customers can choose one of the set fonts or designs, or create a custom message or design on hand rolls, nigiri and gunkan maki. Looking for a fresh way to say happy birthday? A creative way to showcase your brand, campaign or logo? Or perhaps an unexpected way to pop the question? Nourish's 'say it with sushi' service is sure to be a playful addition to your next event or celebration. Pop into the Smith Street store to pick up a signature sushi roll, or place a custom order online now.

Nourish also operates as a wellness café and health food store, so in addition to custom sushi, it also offers nutritious fast food. Choose from an extensive selection of smoothies and juices, acai bowls, salads and sandwiches.

