Melbourne
Nourish

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  Sushi hand rolls with various messages etched into the seaweed including I love you
    Photograph: Supplied/Nourish
    
    
  Three sushi hand rolls with custom messages etched in the seaweed
    Photograph: Supplied/Nourish
    
    
  Three sushi hand rolls with a flower pattern etched into the seaweed with a yellow background
    Photograph: Supplied/Nourish
    
    
  Salmon nigiri sushi with custom messages etched into the seaweed
    Photograph: Supplied/Nourish
    
    
  Sushi filled with seaweed salad and roe with custom design etched into the seaweed
    Photograph: Supplied/Nourish
    
    
Time Out says

Set your sights on signature sushi on Smith Street, at Nourish in Collingwood

You can now 'say it with sushi' with Nourish's bespoke sushi crafting service at its Collingwood location. The custom laser-etching machine acquired from Germany, which is the first of its kind in Australia, produces different patterns, graphics, and phrases into sheets of seaweed for its sushi that are available in-store daily. 

Customers can choose one of the set fonts or designs, or create a custom message or design on hand rolls, nigiri and gunkan maki. Looking for a fresh way to say happy birthday? A creative way to showcase your brand, campaign or logo? Or perhaps an unexpected way to pop the question? Nourish's 'say it with sushi' service is sure to be a playful addition to your next event or celebration. Pop into the Smith Street store to pick up a signature sushi roll, or place a custom order online now

Nourish also operates as a wellness café and health food store, so in addition to custom sushi, it also offers nutritious fast food. Choose from an extensive selection of smoothies and juices, acai bowls, salads and sandwiches. 

Looking for other quirky Collingwood attractions? Check out this local's guide to Collingwood

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
118 Smith St
Collingwood
3066
Contact:
www.eatnourish.com.au/home
03 9419 2006
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-4pm; Sat 8am-4pm
